Qatar Airways reintroduces the A380 with daily flights to Perth, Australia

Perth flights connect passengers to destinations in Africa, Europe and the Middle East via Hamad International Airport (HIA)

Effective December 6, 2022, Qatar Airways will increase passenger capacity on its flights to and from Perth. Previously operated by a Boeing B777-300ER, passengers will now have the opportunity to fly on the A380, which features a three-class configuration on two decks and an onboard VIP lounge. The plane will receive an additional 163 passengers each day, adding a total of 517 seats spread over the three classes: eight in first class, 48 ​​in business class, and 461 in economy class.

This update is part of the new strategic partnership between Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia. This codeshare significantly expands the networks of routes, lounges and loyalty programs for the two airlines, providing important benefits and new destinations for travelers. The partnership was launched in September, opening the door to travel to more than 150 destinations across the extensive networks of Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia, creating a new connection line for travel between Australia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Perth is one of the most cultural cities in Australia, where you can learn about its monuments about its history and origins. The increased passenger capacity expands Qatar Airways’ commitment to the Australian community by providing increased connectivity opportunities to many destinations across its global network.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, said: “We want to show our commitment to Australia by continuing the work we have done during the pandemic to keep Australians connected. It is essential for us that travelers feel welcome in our city, whether it is passing through Doha or During the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, all flights to and from Perth will be scheduled with football match dates in mind so that all fans can enjoy the biggest event of the year.”

Throughout the pandemic, Qatar Airways maintained its services and carried more than 330,000 passengers to and from Australia between March 2020 and December 2021, both through commercial flights and private services. Doha has become a major hub for Australian travelers traveling to the Middle East and Europe, connected via Hamad International Airport, and was named Best Airport in the World for the second year in a row at the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards.