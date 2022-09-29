Qatar 2022 World Cup: Denmark is a role model in the black shirt

Status: 09/28/2022 5:54 PM

The Danish national football team wants to use all-black shirts at the World Cup in Qatar to take a stand against labor exploitation and human rights abuses there.

Jakob Jensen, managing director of the Danish Football Association (DBU), said on TV2 that the jersey is “one of many” crucial signs of the Danish selection given the situation in the desert state. Denmark will appear in Qatar as the German group with the captain’s armband “One Love”.

The jerseys are already a bestseller

However, it is doubtful whether black kits will be used: the black kit is the third for the Danes along with the all-red kit and the third kit is white.

One thing is for sure: the World Cup jerseys have already proven to be the best sellers. On the day of publication, more of them were sold than ever in the history of the 1992 European Champion. The manufacturer donates a portion of the proceeds to Amnesty International for human rights.

The dresser wants to ‘not be visible’

Morten Lund of the Danish clothing company Hummel spoke of the black shirt as a “walking mourning ribbon” and a sign of protest. The sporting goods maker’s trademark is only recognizable at second glance on very simple T-shirts, like the association’s logo. “We don’t want to be visible in a tournament that has claimed thousands of lives,” she said.

Competing group France, Tunisia and Australia

Denmark, which reached the World Cup semi-finals, is competing in its World Cup preliminary round matches in Group D, the world champions France, Tunisia and Australia.

Source: sportschau.de