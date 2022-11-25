Qatar 2022, thousands of migrant workers in unsanitary conditions

(Adnkronos) – Thousands of migrant workers live in unsanitary conditions in Doha’s industrial area. This is what “Le Monde” wrote, in a long report, in which it recounts the daily lives of these workers on construction sites in the Qatari capital at the time of the World Cup. Indeed, during the sporting event, the French newspaper reported, fan zones were opened for these workers in the southwest of the capital. “Like foreign fans, who congregate in Al Bidda Park, migrant workers, who make up nearly 90 per cent of the country’s three million population, have the opportunity to watch matches in a cricket ground prepared for the occasion. Between one match. One game and another, These spectators can also play football on the small pitches or quench their thirst in the pub set up.”

Le Monde notes that the fan zone, with its clamor and light effects, “brings a bit of World Cup fever even to Doha’s usually seedy and neglected suburbs. A labyrinth of factories, workshops, warehouses and dormitories for workers; stands for bulldozers, tanks and forklifts… the industrial area Inhabited only by men, is the engine room of Qatar, the place where no one sees it, but from which all benefit: invisible and essential.”

An industrial area “dirty with sand and dust when the rest of the city exudes obsessive cleanliness. Built horizontally in a country that prides itself on skyscrapers, the industrial area is the negative of West Bay, the ultra-modern tower business district; it’s the downside of the shimmering vision found in World Cup promotional videos,” the newspaper wrote. “It is one of the vital organs in Doha, but it is a sick organ,” Mustafa Qadri, director of the non-governmental organization Equidem, which specializes in defending workers’ rights, explains to the newspaper.

In a long article titled “Le Monde” he talks about Narayan and Dadiram, two Nepalese in their forties. “Employees of the taxi company are paid the Qatari minimum wage of 1,000 riyals (265 euros) plus 300 riyals for overtime and another 300 riyals for food. Or 1,600 riyals per month for a 12-hour day.” “It’s very little,” Narayan explains, in our day and age. “With all the fans in town, business for the company will be good. We have asked for a raise, but have not received a response. Money from the World Cup, except for tips, we will not see the color of.”

As with most of these workers, Narayan and Dadiram send most of their wages back to their families. For Dadhiram, it is used to pay for nursing studies for her daughter, who dreams of making a living in Australia. “I understand. Qatar – he explains – has its positive sides, it’s a completely safe country. But people like us have no future there. Even after thirty years of working here, I won’t get Qatari citizenship. Where you stop working, you go home. While you’re in Australia, it is possible to naturalize an immigrant.”

That region was born, as Le Monde says, in the eighties, with the beginning of industrialization in Qatar. Since the late 1990s, with the start of exporting natural gas, Doha has been modernizing at a frantic pace but the industrial area has not kept pace. “To accommodate the expatriate labor whose numbers are increasing exponentially, the government allows the development of random housing, on the fringes of factories and warehouses, similar to small slums. The industrial area becomes the dark side of the Qatari capital, which is a disease of constipation. For an ever more luxurious ocean line.”

To respond to the criticism of NGOs and after winning the bid to host the World Cup in 2010, Qatar began building more scenic labor camps. Among them is the workers’ city, which opened in 2015 and is located in the extension of the industrial zone: “It consists of three-storey buildings, with a uniform design, that can accommodate 70,000 people. The place looks like an enormous complex of social housing. The workers sleep in fairly clean rooms.” It can accommodate four people, its area is about 20 square meters, where the use of double-storey beds is prohibited, the site has two police stations and the second largest mosque in the country, and near the site there are some recreational facilities, such as a cinema and a cricket stadium. Reputation-conscious multinational corporations.”

But despite the government’s efforts, Le Monde notes, “a whole part of the industrial zone remains in a chaotic backwardness, of the ‘jungle’ sort. This situation suits small sub-contractors, who cannot host their staff better. Quality areas, While allowing the authorities to absolve themselves of any responsibility.”This informal status is a way to keep workers in a state of vulnerability, making them easily exploitable,” Mustafa Qadri denounces.