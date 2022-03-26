Qantas launches a new version of its epic ‘I Still Call Australia Home’ campaign

To celebrate the reopening of Australian borders after the pandemic passed and the return of international travel, Qantas launched a new version of its epic “I Still Call Australia Home” campaign, which since its launch in 1987 has been known to earn a place on Olympus among the best airline ads in history.

Based on the theme song by local singer-songwriter Peter Allen, this year’s release is performed by Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman, Ash Party, Adam Gods, Troy Sivan, Bangara Dance Company, Olympic swimmers Bronte Campbell and Eli Cole, Indigenous sheikh Renee Collega and the Qantas staff and choir company.

The ad was filmed before COVID in locations across Australia from Hutt Lagoon in Western Australia to the jagged cliffs of Cape Raoul in Tasmania, with scenes in Melbourne, Uluru, Hubert, Sydney, Los Angeles, Tokyo and London.

– ads –

Also included are very interesting scenes showing relatives reuniting two years after the pandemic.

“The last big Qantas commercial came at a time when the country was rolling up its sleeves to get vaccinated so it could reconnect, and that really struck a chord. Now that the borders are finally open, Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said. Remaining open, it’s time to relaunch this classic Peter Allen as the airline’s national anthem.”

“The full version of this ad is a powerful short film highlighting Australia’s incredible natural beauty and unique culture, while celebrating Australia’s incredible resilience. After two very difficult years, we are focused on recovery and we have many exciting things in the pipeline, like many international destinations new, decisions on new aircraft and the appointment of more staff.

They highlighted from the company that demand for domestic travel had strengthened as of February, and they expected Easter capacity to exceed pre-COVID levels by 10%, when the average recovery in the second half of 2021 was 40%.

Internationally, bookings to destinations like Los Angeles, London and Hawaii are also above pre-pandemic levels, with another boost expected when New Zealand reopens its borders to Australians on April 12.

According to information obtained by Aviacionline through Cirium, during the month of April Qantas will operate about 330 international flights per week, representing a supply of 80,382 seats. This means a 45% recovery in the number of flights and 42% in the number of seats compared to April 2019.

Some of the major international long-distance destinations that have not resumed are Shanghai, San Francisco and Santiago de Chile, which are tentatively scheduled to start in August, September and November, respectively.

The first version of the “I Stil Call Australia Home” campaign was launched in 1987:

In 1994, the second edition was held to coincide with the Commonwealth Games held in Canada:

The third version, which first appeared in the Qantas Choir, was presented in 1998:

There have also been various variations over the years, but this is the first time since 1998 that the concept of advertising has been completely reworked.

To celebrate this, the company has also launched a “Thanks A Million” promotion, which offers 1 million tickets at special prices on 70 domestic and international tracks.