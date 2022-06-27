Qantas launched the first non-stop route from Australia to mainland Europe

2022-06-27

Qantas, Australia’s national carrier, has launched the direct route between Perth and Rome, making it the first non-stop route from Australia to mainland Europe.

The flight took place with a Boeing 787, carrying 236 passengers

On the first flight, one passenger was Mark McGowan, Prime Minister of Western Australia, who said, “The flight is the gateway from Continental Europe to Australia and a world-class destination for work, study and visit. As part of Reconnect WA, I will be hosting a series of round tables in Italy and the UK, meeting with key partners and businesses in Ireland and Qatar, and showed why there is no better place to visit, study, invest and work than in Washington.”

McGowan also confirmed that the Qantas PER-FCO flights will return to service from June to October 2023.

Other transcontinental routes

Qantas also announced that two new international routes will be launched from Perth to Johannesburg (South Africa) and Perth to Jakarta from November 2022.

This route already covers four weekly flights on its Boeing 787s, but as of November 30, it will use the Airbus A330 on three weekly round-trip flights.

South Africans represent Australia’s seventh largest immigrant community, with over 40,000 living in Western Australia.

Additionally, from November 30, 2022, Qantas will reconnect Perth to Jakarta for the first time since the border closed in March 2020, starting with three weekly flights on Boeing 737 aircraft.