Qantas has reduced domestic flights in Australia due to rising fuel costs

Sydney (Australia), 24 June. Australian airline Qantas announced, Friday, that it will reduce its domestic flights by up to 15% until March next year to meet the high cost of fuel that affected the recovery of commercial aviation after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qantas said in a statement that the 15 percent reduction will be applied between July and September this year, after last month it reduced its domestic capacity by 5 percent, while from next September to March 2023 the reduction will be 10 percent.

“They will also help address the short-term resource pressures felt by aviation and the broader economy,” Qantas said, referring to the chaos at Australian airports due to staff shortages due to layoffs and injuries due to Covid-19, as well as a huge demand coming in due to the mid-year vacation.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Qantas was forced to hire ground-based baggage handlers after it cut 2,000 jobs during the pandemic, a move that an Australian federal court ruled illegal last month but did not force the airline to return staff. Workers in their jobs.

Similarly, the Qantas Group stressed that it is not planning changes to international travel due to the fact that demand is gradually increasing until, as planned, by the end of the year it will reach 90 per cent of pre-Covid-19 capacity.

Qantas Group (which also includes budget airline Jestar) estimates that it will post a deficit in 2022 due to the impact of delta and omicron variables of the virus and the costs of resuming activities after covid-19, although in 2023 it hopes to return to report earnings in its accounts. EFE

wat/nc/gcf