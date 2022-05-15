Putin warns that relations with Finland could be affected if it joins NATO

Russian President, Russian President Vladimir PutinOn Saturday, his Finnish counterpart warned that Relations Between the neighbors they can see each other ‘negatively affected’ If Finland goes ahead with its plans to apply for NATO membership.

In a statement, the Kremlin press service reported that Putin told Sauli Niinisto that Finland’s abandonment of its “traditional policy of military neutrality would be tantamount to Errorsince there are no threats to Finland’s security.”

“Such a change in the country’s foreign policy could adversely affect Russian-Finnish relations, which were built in the spirit of good-neighbourliness and partnership for many years and were mutually beneficial. usefulThe statement added.

The response came after Niinisto informed Putin in a phone conversation Finland – A Nordic country that is militarily unaligned with a complex history and long borders with its huge neighbor to the east – “will decide to apply for NATO membership in the next few days”.

It may interest you: Russia announces the response to Finland’s imminent request to join NATO

In a statement, the Finnish head of state said Niinistö told Putin how the whole world had changed. security environment Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24. He stressed Russian demands that Finland refrain from applying to join the 30-nation Western military alliance.

The discussion (with Putin) was direct and unambiguous and was conducted without exaggeration. Avoid stress Niinistö, president of Finland since 2012 and one of the few Western leaders who has had regular dialogue with the Russian president in the past 10 years, said:

Niinistö stressed that he had already told Putin at their first meeting in 2012 that “every country does not depend on It will maximize your safety.”

“It still is. By joining the NATOFinland will strengthen its security and assume its responsibilities. “It’s not alienation from anyone,” Niinistö added.

He stressed that Finland, despite its future membership in NATO, wants to continue bilateral engagement with Russia on “practical issues generated by neighborhood.” borderAnd that he hopes to work with Moscow “in a professional manner.”

According to the Kremlin statement, the two leaders also discussed the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the possibility of achieving a political solution to the situation. Putin said that talks The suspension of relations between Moscow and Kiev was suspended due to “Ukraine’s lack of interest in conducting a serious and constructive dialogue”.

The call was made at the initiative of Finland, Niinisto office has been added.

Finland has a 1,340 km (830 mi) border with Russia, the longest for a member of the European Union.

Niinistö and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday jointly endorsed Finland’s membership in NATO, recommending that the “country” should apply for the NATO membership Without delay “to ensure the security of the nation amid the Russian military operations in Ukraine and the changing geopolitical and security landscape in Europe.

Niinistö and Marin are expected to make an official announcement on Sunday about Finland’s intention to apply for Join NATO. Marin’s ruling Social Democrats approved the membership offer on Saturday, paving the way for a parliamentary vote next week to ratify the initiative. It is expected to go through overwhelming support. An official application for membership is then sent to NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Neighboring Sweden will decide its position on NATO on Sunday during a Meeting of the ruling Social Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson.