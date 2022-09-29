Putin signs Friday the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia | international

The signing ceremony of accession agreements with Russia of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, occupied by Russian forces in the context of the invasion of Ukraine, will take place next Friday, he said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

president Russia, Vladimir Putin, On Friday, he will sign treaties for the annexation of Ukrainian regions Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhiaannounced the Kremlin.

“The ceremony of signing agreements for the entry of new territories into Russia will take place tomorrow,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his daily press conference. In the St. George Room of the Grand Kremlin Palace at 3:00 pm (09:00 am in Chile).

This, after the referendums held in these territories, which exceeded 90% of the approval of the population according to official data, which were rejected as fraudulent by the entire international community, while Moscow seeks to use it to legitimize its occupation, as it did in 2014 with the peninsula Crimea.

The leaders of those regions arrived last night on a joint flight to the Russian capital.

the day before, the pro-Russian leaders of Giresun, Volodymyr Saldo; from Zaporizhia, Yevgeny Palitsky; from Donetsk, Denis Pushlin; And from Lugansk, Leonid Pasnik officially asked Putin to incorporate their lands into Russia.

Doubtful results

According to the results released today by the pro-Russian authorities after 100% counting of votes, between 87.05 and 99.23% of voters in the partially Russian-controlled areas of eastern and southern Ukraine supported the annexation of Russia.

The annexation agreements are expected to be formally ratified by both houses of the Russian parliament early next week.

The Russian Senate plans to debate this issue on October 4. Before that, the incorporation must have the approval of the State Duma or the Russian Chamber of Deputies, which meets in an extraordinary session the day before.

At the same time, tomorrow afternoon on Red Square there will be an event in support of the merger of new regions in Russia.

The Kremlin indicated that it would later inform about the possibility of Putin’s attendance at the event.