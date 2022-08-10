Purple Hearts flies into the Netflix top 10. Because they’re all crazy about a ‘trivial’ love story

purple hearts It unexpectedly became the Netflix movie of the summer with over 100 million watch hours in its second week, even entering the top 10 Netflix movies of all time. But why all the interest in a simple love story? Apparently there will be a tik tok hand. This romantic comedy, in fact, has not only received a huge 38% critics’ ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and many criticisms of its plain plot and some themes that didn’t quite convince it. There are even those who say that the film “bred” the army. Looking at the topics covered in the film, it can be concluded that the popularity purple hearts Exploded in Central America, where shows of caliber Virgin River And the sweet magnolia They thrive, but in reality they don’t. According to FlixPatrol’s top 10 raw data, the movie’s popularity was huge worldwide, and Purple Hearts is on its way to becoming one of the biggest Netflix movies according to hourly data from Netflix Top 10. In its first two weeks, 150.82 million watch hours were collected on the platform as Week 2 collected over 100 million hours. But why all the attention? Let’s get into more details to find out what lies behind it Purple hearts.

Here is the trailer for Purple Hearts

Purple Hearts conspiracy

Despite their differences, struggling singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and troubled Navy SEAL Luke (Nicholas Galtzen) decide to marry only to get the concessions the military offers, but the line between fantasy and reality becomes more blurred as they take a beating. Tragedy.

Purple Hearts is spreading on Tik Tok

Because purple hearts Are you going well? TikTok can play a big role in this due to the short clips of the movie that have been commented on on the social platform that range from a few hundred thousand views to some that have garnered more than 10 million views. They are all honest reactions from ordinary people to some of the movie’s most touching moments and that’s a lot of talk about them purple hearts He did nothing but spark curiosity about the movie. This isn’t the first time TikTok has seen it generate amazing views for individual Netflix titles. earlier this year, Jenny and Georgia They took advantage of some viral posts on the social media platform, which allowed them to be in the top ten.