Punishments, the few who managed to escape

about 7 weeks He wanted the conflict and it began on February 24 last from Russian President Vladimir Putin is fetch Ukrainian people The current president Volodymyr Zelensky. The West’s reaction was – in no particular order – Moved by the Kremlin Increasing the weight of sanctions against of the Russian economy and trade.

Entrepreneurs and billionaires in the crossfire

Among the goals of restrictions there is not only Russia and his leader, but also a large part of his circle of oligarchs who over the years have helped him maintain power at home. On the other hand they were covered with gold Through the address of luxury villas and yachts around the world as well as with important positions Allowing them to increase their extravagance already family origins.

The problem is that lists Billionaires, politicians and the military To freeze properties for now she’s perverted. In fact, it happens thatEuropean Union put a List of 1110 namesbut at the same time Great Britain have any 989while the Uses Just 407.

Here’s who gets away with it

And so it happens between 20 richest oligarchs and officials Russia is punished Brussels and London There is a fertilizer plant Andrey Igorevich Melnichenkoformer owner of Chelsea Roman AbramovichFounder of Alfa-Bank Michael Friedman The steel maker Victor RashnikovAll the names that do not appear in the list Washington. Instead, it is approved by the United States and the United Kingdom, but not by the European Union, the raw material producer Victor Vekselberg.

So far, none of the three have included – for example – the president and main shareholder of the Russian gas company Novatekpole Leonid MikhelsonAnd with him is the Iron King Vladimir Lisin. Nor are there any penalties for the head of the giant oil company LukoilBillionair Vagit Alekperovwhich is considered less close to Putin than the head of Rosneft Igor Sechinwhich instead aims to take Lukoil to become the absolute master of Russian oil But it is among the few that appear in the lists of the three countries. Finally, among the maidens there is a metal pole Vladimir Potaninwhich the United States considers among the 210 people closely related to head of the Kremlin.

The link between Russia and the West