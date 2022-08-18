Punishments and slander. What argument will the United States make now to keep Cuba on the blacklist?

In 2021, when he left the White House, then-President of the United States, Donald Trump, once again included Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

He needed legal justification to understand Cuba’s re-listing of state sponsors of terrorism, so he used Cuba’s refusal to extradite members of the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) after an attack in January 2019. At the police academy in Bogota to put the Caribbean island back on the list.

She ignored, in her statement, Cuba’s position as a guarantor in the peace talks, first between the government and the Colombian Armed Forces – People’s Army (FARC-EP), concluded with the historic 2016 peace agreement, and then with ELN members, who have been in our country since 2018.

What was happening at that time? Members of the ELN did not arrive in Cuba on the run, but with similar permits from the Colombian state. In addition to cutting off the dialogue with the ELN, Colombia ignored a previously agreed protocol on these issues, delegitimized the dialogue delegation and issued arrest and extradition orders against them.

For Cuba, it was a contradiction that the Government of Colombia, on several occasions, publicly and privately, recognized the role of the guarantor of the largest of the Antilles in the peace process with the FARC-EP, however, it ignored the agreements signed with our state. The state. , as well as as a guarantor, in the peace process with the National Liberation Army.

Ivan Duque’s government reversed all the progress made in the negotiations, Cuba’s role was misunderstood, an attempt was made to deceive the international community and – as always – the United States took advantage of the context to make this decision that not only limited the possibilities of rapprochement with the incoming administration, but also caused In untold damage to the Cuban population. Not to mention, it is immoral for the United States to label others as terrorists.

According to information provided by the Deputy Director-General of the United States at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Johana Tablada, in June 2021, for the countries on the fake list, “the consequences are related to export restrictions, the abolition of certain trade benefits and access to credits in international financial institutions, as well as the export ban weapons.

The BBC explained in Spanish that with its unilateral inclusion in this list, financial institutions have another good reason to avoid transactions with Cuba, as insurance companies can suspend coverage of transactions; There is more control over operations with the state, which will result in fewer governments and businesses agreeing to a normal relationship with the island.

Moreover, the countries “included in the list cannot obtain loans from the International Monetary Fund or other global institutions. Likewise, for US companies, this is an obstacle to opportunities to export, import or provide services in our archipelago.

In the particular case of Cuba, these sanctions added to the economic, commercial and financial embargo that has stifled the Cuban economy for more than six decades. American hostility continues, even as the color of the ruling party has changed.

However, something has changed, but in Colombia. The current government has declared that the delegation of the “National Liberation Army” dialogue in Cuban territory is legitimate, and is no longer demanding his extradition, but it will sit down again to negotiate with them. Moreover, Gustavo Petro’s administration recognizes Cuba as a “land of peace” and regrets that it is on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

What argument will the United States now put forward to keep Cuba on its list?

Source: Granma Magazine