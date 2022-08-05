Pumas prepares to host Australia

Los Pumas coach, Michael Chica, announced today, Thursday, the preliminary line-up for the first appearance in the rugby tournament against Australia, which will be held next Saturday at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza when it receives its competitors.

The team consists of Juan Cruz Malia. Santiago Cordero, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente and Emiliano Bovelli; Santiago Carreras and Thomas Copley; Pablo Matera, Marcus Cramer and Juan Martin Gonzalez; Thomas Lavanini and Matthias Alemanno; Francisco Gomez Cudilla, Julian Montoya (captain) and Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.

The substitutes will include Agustin Crivy, Miko Vivas, Joel Sclave, Santiago Grondona, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Felice, Thomas Albornoz and Matthias Moroni.

In the initial formation, the presence of Cordovan Carreras midfielder, Gloucester player in England, in addition to the presence of scrum half Thomas Copley, who missed the three matches last month against Scotland due to injury.

Chieca again appointed Julian Montoya as captain of Argentina’s Roboye team in place of Pablo Matera VIII of the New Zealand Crusaders.

Entering Carreras, who took part in the series in which Los Pumas beat the Scots (2-1) in Jujuy, Salta and Santiago del Estero), will take the place of Tucuman’s half-bomber Nicolas Sanchez, who initially ripped off a match against the British.

Copelle, who has already recovered from his injury, will complete his baptism in this new phase of Los Pumas, replacing Gonzalo Bertrano of Mendoza.

“The team is in great shape after two weeks of rest and we have reached a high level of detail and a lot of focus for Saturday’s match against Australia,” the Los Pumas coach said at a press conference.

Regarding Sanchez’s absence, he explained: “It is a huge disappointment because he cannot be here on Saturday and he will not be called up for the upcoming matches against New Zealand. His return will not be in the short term, we will do a longer process so that he can return in the best conditions.”

The man from Tucuman has only been able to make a comeback in the last two rugby tournament matches against South Africa.

For his part, Captain Montoya affirmed his desire that the team “continue to grow” and that they should work to correct the collective “deficiencies”. “The team is very united, the new players have adapted and our role is to integrate them quickly into the Los Pumas match. Everything is going for the 2023 World Cup in France, but now we have a very important challenge,” he said.

Pumas will face his 10th rugby tournament appearance, in which he finished fourth and last seven times (2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021). In 2015 they took third place.

In 2020 they qualified for second place but in the three countries because South Africa did not participate. In that edition, Argentina defeated New Zealand for the first time in history (25-15).

The Argentine victories in the rugby championship tournament were as follows: 2014 (21-17 against Australia), 2015 (35-27 against South Africa), 2016 (26-24 against South Africa), 2018 (32-29 against South Africa and) 23-19 to Australia).

New Zealand have won the title seven times, while South Africa (2019) and Australia (2015) have done so only once.

The Pumas will be homegrown in Australia this Saturday from 4:10pm, with South African judging by Mike Adamson, and the following Saturday they will face the Wallabies again in San Juan.

Later, they will visit the All Blacks in Christchurch and Hamilton, on August 27 and September 3. Finally, they will face South Africa, the current world champion, on September 17 in Buenos Aires and the second match on September 24. month in Durban.

Argentina and Australia have met 36 times with a positive balance in favor of Oceanic with 27 successes, 6 losses and 3 draws in 36 matches.