Pumas advanced to the quarter-finals of the seven and will play Australia

Argentina reached this stage after defeating Wales and Scotland and losing to New Zealand. Photo: Agence France-Presse.

Argentina’s rugby sevens team Los Pumas 7S, the bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, qualified for the Singapore Sevens quarter-finals on Saturday after beating Wales and Scotland and losing to New Zealand, playing their next in the early hours. Sunday vs Australia.

Argentina lost for the first time in Group C to New Zealand by 12-10 With attempts from Luciano González and Germán Schulz, while ocean players Sam Dickson and Moses Leo added attempts, with a diversion by Andrew Knewstubb.

In the second show, the team led by Santiago Gomez Corra beat Wales 24-7 with an attempt from Felipe del Mestre, Gaston Rivol, Gonzalez and Franco Sabato.with the conversions of Revol and Del Mestre, while there was an attempt by the British by Cole Swannack and a conversion by Luke Treharne.

Finally, the Los Pumas 7s qualified by beating Scotland 24-14. For Argentina, try Sábato, Rodrigo Isgro, Del Mestre, González and Felipe De la Vega, with two shifts from Revol. The Scots were able to make attempts with Jamal Farndale and Clem Barrett, and two conversions with Harvey Elms and Barretto.

New Zealand won the group with 9 points, followed by Argentina with 7, Scotland with 5, Wales with 3, and plays in the quarter-finals Los Pumas 7s against Australia at 1:28 tomorrow, while New Zealand will do so against Samoa at 2.: 12 noon. The other two quarters will be Fiji vs. USA (1.50) and South Africa vs. Ireland (2.34).

Pumas 7 have won medals in all four stages prior to the 2021-22 cycle, three bronze and one silver, with 17 wins in 24 games.

Argentina ranks second in the Sevens World Championships with 70 points behind South Africa (88), which won all four stages.