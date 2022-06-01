PUBG Nations Cup 2022: World Esports Championship Details

The global PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Esports event sees 16 national teams compete in Bangkok, Thailand for four days to compete for their share of the $500,000 prize pool. Source: KRAFTON

KRAFTON, Inc. Full details of the PUBG Nations Cup 2022 (PNC) are in a press release today. The global PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Esports event sees 16 national teams compete in Bangkok, Thailand for four days to compete for their share of the $500,000 prize pool.

PNC 2022 returns after a two-year hiatus and will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from June 16-19 at the TRUE ICON Hall at ICONSIAM Mall, with games starting at 13:00 CST daily. This event marks the first PUBG Esports event to be held in front of a live audience since the PUBG World Championships in November 2019. To celebrate, KRAFTON will be giving away free tickets on site at the TRUE ICON Hall. The venue can seat up to 1,200 spectators and tickets will be distributed while supplies run out.

Event structure and points

PNC 2022 brings together 64 players from 16 countries from four regions: Europe (UK, Finland, Germany, Turkey), the Americas (US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina), Asia Pacific (Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia), Asia (Korea, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei) .

Europe will be represented by four strong teams, each made up of top professional players such as Fexx (FaZe Clan) from Great Britain, mxey (Team Liquid) from Finland, Myca (Thunder) from Germany and Smash (BBL Esports) from Turkey. With enthusiastic domestic support back home, the team will have no shortage of incentive to bring the 2022 PNC Cup home.

The PNC will be competed under a “points rule” that combines removal and hiring points. There will be five matches per day out of a total of 20 matches played in Erangel and Miramar. The team that collects the most points after 20 matches will be crowned the winner of the 2022 PNC Championship.

Prize pool composition

The prize pool for PNC 2022 is $500,000, with the top three teams splitting the prize pool as follows:

First place: $100,000

Second place: 58 thousand dollars

Third place: $50,000

Pick’em Challenge

The Pick’em Challenge, where viewers can predict the ultimate winning team, returns to PNC 2022. Players will receive voting vouchers to choose the winner by purchasing PNC 2022 skins and in-game items. Thirty percent of net sales go to the total prize pool and are distributed to the participating teams.

Send details

All PNC 2022 procedures can be found at PUBG: Battlefield Twitter-, Youtube– And the FacebookChannels are tracked. The live broadcast will also be available in German and Turkish.

