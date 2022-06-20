“Proud of winning my first World Tour experience.”





EFE Road Competition 06/19/2022

Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) said he was “so proud” after his first-time demo victory in a World Tour event, at the Tour of Switzerland and against important competitors such as Britain’s Geriant Thomas (Inios Grenadiers).

“I am very proud to win the World Tour time trial because I finished second twice and now to be first against two great champions is a great honor for me and a huge step in my career. I think we can continue to build on what we did today,” the Belgian cyclist confirmed at the line The end is in Vaduz.

Although he had a tough week losing options in general, switzerland tour Happily finished for the winner of Liege Bastois Liege .

“I am very happy. It has been a very difficult week for me, with a lot of ups and downs. The last couple of days I felt better and today I exploded. I didn’t just focus on those laps and made some mistakes that is the reason for my total loss completely.”

Once without options for the yellow jersey, Evenepoel focused on the goal of winning the trial time.

“I focused on the test time and I’m very happy with the win. Thomas was very close, but from the moment I saw Gernett on the last lap I knew he was going to win because he was relying on TV for the seconds he needed to win. I knew he would be close, but that was it. enough.”







