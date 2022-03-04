Protests in several US cities against immigration detention centers

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Washington and twenty cities in the United States, chanting “There is no further expulsion,” to demand President Joe Biden close immigration detention centers and end the expulsions.

AFP found that outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington, dozens of immigrants called on the US government to take “immediate” action.

ICE’s immigration detention network consists of approximately 200 prisons across the country and 79% of people are held in private facilities or operated by private entities.

National Action Day Communities Not Cages consisted of 20 protests across the country calling on the government to fulfill its promises to phase out the use of these facilities.

Some of these centers have already been closed, but immigrant associations fear they will be replaced by “alternatives to detention” such as house arrest and curfews, which they themselves consider “through restrictive and abusive monitoring measures,” according to a statement.

Miria Reith, CEO of Arkansas United and co-chair of FIRM Action, believes “Biden must do everything in his power to provide relief to the millions of immigrants whose lives continue to be forgotten.”

This week in his first State of the Union address, Biden called on Congress to pass immigration reform “once and for all” because it’s not just the right thing to do, but the “economically smart thing to do.”

Marcela Hernandez, director of the Detention Monitoring Network, believes that keeping migrants is “inhumane, costly morally and financially, and totally unnecessary”.

On Thursday, the associations sent a letter to ICE interim director Ty D. Johnson, signed by 200 organizations, calling for “all detained persons to be immediately released” from the foundation.

