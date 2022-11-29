Protection measures for the Australian Great Barrier Reef are insufficient

Protection of the Great Barrier Reef is inadequate. Coral reefs are still threatened. And now the coral reefs are in danger of losing their status on the World Heritage List.
Australian protection measures Government the great Barrier Reef Insufficient. Now the coral reefs are threatened with losing their status in the World Natural Heritage List UNESCO to lose.
Despite advances in science and preventive measures, it is clear that coral reefs are “passing by.” Climate changeAffected factors. This was explained by Eleanor Carter of the environment organization IUCN and UNESCOActor Hans Tholstrup in a report published Monday.
coral reef capacity She said the recovery from the effects of global warming has been “significantly weakened”. Therefore, the two experts recommend placing the Great Barrier Reef on the list of endangered World Heritage Sites. In this case there will be a risk that the coral reefs from UNESCOThe list has been deleted.
Criticize the lack of strategy
It is missing from the Australian strategyE. To maintain coral reefs over clear climate targets, Carter and Tholstrop criticized. In addition, some of the promised safeguards will not be fully implemented, particularly with regard to water quality and fisheries.
Australia has announced a billion Australians in the next nine years dollar In measures to preserve the ecosystem. The organization’s Climate Council explained that this is like putting a “bandage on a broken leg”.
The UNESCO The Great Barrier Reef was declared a World Heritage Site in 1981. Already in 2015 UNESCO For the first time to classify coral reefs as an endangered world heritage site. At the time, it was the Australian Government This is with a multi-billion dollar protection plan. In July last year, the World Heritage Committee again decided not to classify the Great Barrier Reef as a natural World Heritage Site that is currently endangered.
Corals are living things, and their calcareous skeletons also serve as habitats for many other animals and plants. The Great Barrier Reef is home to about 1,500 species of fish and 4,000 species of molluscs. It consists of about 2,500 different coral reefs and more than 900 islands. Three devastating coral bleaching events have severely affected the Great Barrier Reef since 2016.
In May, it was revealed that 91 percent of coral reefs had been damaged by coral bleaching as a result of a prolonged summer heat wave. Bleached corals can recover, but only if their living conditions improve.
