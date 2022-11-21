Program Overview – It’s Tuesday at the World Cup – Sports

Legend: He is facing his fifth World Cup

Lionel Messi intervenes in the tournament with Argentina on Tuesday.

In Groups A and B, teams completed the first third of their preliminary round workload. Groups (C) and (D) will start the World Cup matches in Qatar on Tuesday. With Argentina and France as the defending champions, two great nations will be participating. Also watch the Danes. Because they are convinced in the European Nations Cup and in the World Cup qualifiers.

11:00 Argentina – Saudi Arabia (Group C)

Lusail Lusail Stadium

10:30 a.m. 2nd SRF

As in every World Cup finals, Argentina is one of the favorites to win the title. Two-time world champion (1978 and 1986) has been waiting for the next triumph for 36 years. For Lionel Messi, it will be the last dance on the World Cup stage. The 35-year-old wants nothing more than to award the title to the ‘Albiceleste’. In the opening match against outside Saudi Arabia, 3 points are mandatory. And in the rehearsal of this match, the Argentines gave the Emirates 5 goals in a friendly match last week.

14:00 Denmark – Tunisia (Group D)

Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan

1:30 p.m. in the second SRF

There are not many teams that have played football more successfully than the Danes in the last year and a half. They reached the semi-finals at the European Championship 2021, and in the World Cup qualifiers they won their first 8 matches with a goal difference of 27: 0 (!) And got to Qatar early. Few would believe the Danes could finish first in the group with defending champions France. Kasper Hgulmand’s side are the favorites against Tunisia on Tuesday afternoon. This game will also be Christian Eriksen’s return to the big football stage.

In the SRF studio in Zurich on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m., moderator Lukas Studer and expert Nora Häuptle will guide you through a busy World Cup day.

17:00: Mexico – Poland (Group C)

Stadium 974 Doha

4:30 p.m. at 2 SRF

This game is very important for both teams. Behind group favorites Argentina and ahead of outsiders Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland are likely to vie for second place in Group C in the round of 16. Poland, with star striker Robert Lewandowski, are at their fourth World Cup this millennium. It never survived the group stage during this period (the last time was in 1986). Mexico is very different: Latin Americans are in their eighth consecutive World Cup. In the last 7 appearances, El Tri has always escaped the preliminary round – and has been knocked out in the Round of 16 each time.

8 pm: France – Australia (Group D)

Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah

7:30 p.m. on the second SRF

For France and Australia, there is deja vu in Qatar. 4 years ago at the World Cup in Russia, the two teams were drawn into the same group (as Denmark). At that time, the two teams also met in the first match. France won 2-1, thanks to an 81st-minute Australian own goal. “Les Bleus” recently had to come to terms with the loss of star striker Karim Benzema – before the rest of the team had to pass. However, it would be a big surprise if Australia scored.