Problems with the S-Bahn: The Federal Network Agency in Hanover has been identified

The Federal Network Agency, as the supervisory authority, is investigating whether rail subsidiary DB Netz is responsible for numerous delays and cancellations in S-Bahn traffic in the Hanover area. The process is about possible solutions – and also about money.

Hanover. The Federal Network Agency has initiated proceedings against rail subsidiary DB Netz over problems with the Hanover S-Bahn network that have continued since the summer. This is responsible for the roads. “We are conducting preliminary investigations into the planning and communication of construction sites,” says the authority, which monitors, among other things, that Deutsche Bahn’s competitors in rail transport may not be at a disadvantage.

The background is that S-Bahn operator Transdev Hanover primarily blames the condition of the construction site for the many delays and train cancellations. “There is an exponentially growing number, which in our opinion is well above the level of the time when DB Regio was an S-Bahn operator,” says spokesman Michael Block. Their number was estimated to be around 130 between June and December alone, which is the responsibility of DB Netz. In addition, there are daily deviations from agreed construction periods, which makes smooth operation considerably more difficult.