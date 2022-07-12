Pro-choice Christians fight to control the abortion rights narrative

Former President Donald Trump was recently asked if he felt he had a role in the Roe v. Wade, after appointing three conservative justices to the Supreme Court who voted to bring him down.

In response to a question sent to him by Fox News: “God made the decision.”

Although Trump has been an outspoken supporter of choice for most of his life in business, he has become pro-choice in his public life. As it did, many life advocates and organizations have described their Christian faith as a critical factor motivating their stance on abortion. Claiming to represent the “moral holiness of the life unborn,” these Christians United Against Abortion have attempted to shape the narrative around the issue for nearly 50 years.

But in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson, pro-choice Christians, took the offensive, and fought to regain control of a story lost decades ago.

“There is a lot of religious diversity within Christianity around the specific issue of abortion,” said Reverend Katie Zeh, executive director of the Religious Alliance for Reproductive Choice. But there is a prevailing narrative that being a Christian means that you are against abortion. This is not true.”

A July 6 Pew Research Center report found that 73 percent of white evangelical Christians still believed that abortion should be banned in all or most cases after Broe’s ouster. In contrast, 61% of non-evangelical white Protestants, 71% of black Protestants, and 60% of Catholics believe that abortion should be available in all or most cases.

These disparities between sects can be explained by political history, said William Trollinger, professor of history and religious studies at the University of Dayton.

Prior to the decision, Roe v. Wade in 1973, who protected the right to abortion at the federal level, argued that the abortion rights debate was not of great concern to most Christian groups. But in the years after the sentence, and with the help of clever political messages, more and more people began to justify their anti-abortion positions with their religious beliefs.

By 1976, the issue had become a “centre” of the Republican Party’s strategy to educate conservative evangelicals. This strategy later helped rally enough voters to elect Ronald Reagan to the presidency of the United States in 1980, the man the Washington Post called “the father of the life movement.”

Four decades later, in 2022, anti-abortion sentiment among conservative evangelicals is still strong. But while some resistance to this measure is truly rooted in faith, Reverend Zeh believes that much of it is politically motivated, too.

“Ultimately, the anti-abortion movement used and weaponized some aspects of the Christian tradition to fit a political agenda,” he said. News week. “Their voices were so loud that it’s the only narrative heard, even though it doesn’t represent most people’s opinions.”

Linda Guler Blount, president and CEO of Black Women’s Health, said conservative evangelical political organizations have struggled for nearly 50 years to limit and ban abortions regardless of popular support for them.

And while anti-abortion leaders have cited their faith or even “God” as the main reason for their recent legislative victory, Blount sees it differently. The president of an organization dedicated to promoting health equality for black women, said the pro-life movement’s success to date is the result of strategic political thinking, not broad public support.

Reverend Zeh said that while the Evangelical Right devised an effective marketing strategy and made buzz about the issue, leaders of other large denominations either kept quiet or tried to avoid the problem altogether.

But with the measure now outlawed or about to be in 14 states, according to the New York Times, many practicing Christians find themselves opposed to the dominant narratives driven by religious conservatives about the key tenants of their faith.

Jamie Manson is president of Catholics for Choice, a non-profit organization founded in 1973 to facilitate dialogue on this issue. She said News week This is from the decision of Dobbs v. Jackson, many Catholics have expressed interest in discussing the intersection of religion and access to abortion, but there are few forums available for Catholics to do so.

“Even the most liberal Catholic college that talks about other controversial things, including LGBTQ issues, wouldn’t come close to abortion,” Manson said. “There is no place for this conversation anywhere Catholic.”

He argues that anti-abortion doctrine widely espoused by the Catholic Church alienates those who have obtained the procedure or do not agree with the political position.

“Catholics abort,” Manson said. Catholics who go to Mass and participate in the life of the Church abort. But you have this absolute silence and stigma, and all you hear is that abortion killed.”

“This is a real pastoral crisis for this church,” he added.

While conversations about abortion are also taboo within the walls of black churches, Blount said church representatives and attendees generally supported her organization’s efforts to improve health outcomes for black women.

“Most blacks, Christian or non-Christian, believe that a woman should have the right to choose,” Blount said, adding that about 40 percent of women who have abortions in the United States are black.

However, while his church has never publicly supported abortion, he said that most black evangelical pastors understand the complexity of the matter.

“We’ve never had a problem with the church, because it’s about women’s health,” Blount said.

She added, “I haven’t yet met a pastor who said to me, ‘I want black women to have poor health outcomes.'”

Blount said black church leaders are generally allies in his organization’s efforts. An example of this support comes from Reverend Sarah Jakes Roberts, the new ambassador for the organization.

Reverend, best-selling author and daughter of mega-pastor Bishop T.D. Jax, Roberts has earned a reputation for being honest, transparent, and easily identifiable by members of her denomination.

“He has a history that really resonates with women,” Blount said.

in his book The Lost: Searching for Hope in the Transformations of LifeRoberts shared the story of a time when her faith was most tested, after she found out she was pregnant at the age of 13.

She told Live Today that she felt intense feelings of guilt, shame and remorse at the time.

“I felt that God’s goodness and God’s grace were reserved for people who did everything right,” Roberts said.

But she said she was eventually saved with the support and mercy of her loved ones and decided to carry the baby until after birth.

Although Roberts and her peers have never publicly come out in support of abortion, she has partnered with organizations like Black Women’s Health Imperative that connect people to vital health services and advocate for women’s right to choose.

Reverend Zeh said this approach is more in line with his faith.

“Christ never talked about abortion, but what he did was help people heal and focus on those affected by injustice,” Zeh said.

“I don’t think Jesus will join the protesters outside the abortion clinic,” he said. I think he will accompany the patients inside and take care of them and hold their hands. This is the Jesus I know.”