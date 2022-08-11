PRM retains a barrier to choosing a law firm in the Senate

Santo Domingo, d.

A few days before August 16, the National Congress was immersed in an internal operation of Renovation and change of its main characters.

Although the central debate centers on the election of presidents and management companies From both legislatures, In the official spokespersons of some parties, renewal and generational change appear.

Several lawmakers confirmed chancellors from the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), which in turn has a majority and control of both legislatures.

And she’s exactly two years in office, there was no change, Whether in the spokesperson or in the presidencies of both legislatures, something that could happen after today’s meeting within the PRM.

On the one hand, there is Alfredo Pacheco, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, who, shortly after the end of the last legislative session, managed to reach a consensus and Approval of the Domain Extinction Acta measure that has earned him the praise of legislators from all seats in that legislature and other political figures.

In addition, no other House lawmaker has yet publicly stated his intention to face Pacheco in an election contest.

in V.The member of the PRM is Rep. Julito Fulcar, The brother of the outgoing Minister of Education, who maintained a secret job in directing the ruling party’s deputies.

Some deputies have announced that they are seeking to fill this position, as in the case of Eugenio Cedeño, the representative of La Romana.

Regarding the opposition, within the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) Gustavo Sánchez announced that he would not choose to repeat the speaker position after more than a decade, and the organization decided to appoint Juan Julio Campos in his place.

A similar event occurred in Popular Power, where the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rubén Maldonado, was replaced by Omar Fernandez, the son of the head of that political organization.

Controversies in the Senate

The hot spot in debates about the selection of new presidents is in the Senate, given the opposition of more than half of the official senators to the continuation of Eduardo Estrella.

Estrella, representing the Dominican Party for Change (DxC), is an ally of the PRM party and has chaired the Senate since the beginning of the current legislative session.

However, as August 16 approached, about 13 senators signed a letter asking the President of the Republic, Luis Abenader, to consider electing a party member at Estrella’s expense.

Postponing the decision

They object to Estrella.

Disagreements with PRM senators led to the decision being postponed. Senators seeking to change the president They emphasized that they would respect the “decision of the party.”

Fred will not follow.

It was learned yesterday that Fred Raffoul, a Senator for the National District, will not appear again As a spokesperson for PRM.

PLD Official Spokespersons.

While the PLD decided to keep its spokesperson Yván Lorenzo, Fuerza del Pueblo decided to keep Dionis Sánchez.