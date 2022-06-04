Prince Harry and Meghan reappear in the UK after two years of separation from the royal family

After two years without attending official events in the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend the platinum jubilee celebration of Queen Elizabeth II. Already on Thursday they were at Buckingham Palace to watch the historic parade to honor the Queen, “A Salute to Colours”, but they did so far from the front line, from the cameras and from the balcony where the rest of the family stood. . However, they were seen during the Thanksgiving mass that was celebrated in honor of the Queen on Friday.

The couple have been very far away from the spotlight on this visit to the UK, Since they officially left their duties as full-time members of the British monarchy two years ago to move to the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been denied entry to the balcony of Buckingham Palace because they are now “inactive” members of the royal family, have remained invisible to the broadcast of the “Color Salute” parade, watching from the office of the former Duke of Sussex Wellington.

Youngest son of Prince Charles, 37 Returned to the UK several times From “Megxit,” which means divorce between spouses and the monarchy: for the funeral of the Queen’s husband, Philip, in April 2021, then the inauguration of a statue with his mother’s effigy Diana.

He and Meghan also made a short visit to the Queen ahead of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in April. But the couple remained invisible. For Prince Philip’s funeral, Megan stayed in Montecito, a coastal town in California Where they were staying, as she was seven months pregnant His daughter, Lillipet. This one, named after the queen, never met the king or her grandfather Carlos. He will be one year old on Saturday, during Jubilee Weekend.