Previous UC scored like ‘9’ and brought his team closer to the playoffs

Chilean Diego Rojas Passes through a wonderful gift in Finnish first class He scored goals and assisted his club, SJK Seinäjokito approach the playoffs in the tournament.

This Monday, the National Bulletin Scored in his team’s important 2-0 win over HIFK Helsinki By the 18th date of the tournament. Thanks to this victory, Rojas’ team was only one point away from reaching the final stages of the fight for the title.

After the middle from the right, former catholic university Only appeared within the region to Connect the ball and open the account in favor of his team In the 13th minute of the match.

with this much, Diego Rojas has added three goals in his last five games with SGK Seinäjo He stands as one of the team figures this season.

Remember that in February, the 27-year-old Chilean midfielder decided to take the first leap of his career outside of Chile and signed with the Finnish club. Before, he was wearing T-shirts UC, Everton, Palestino, Union La Calera, Deportes Valdivia and San Luis de Quelotta.

Check out Diego Rojas’ goal in Finland