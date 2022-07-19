Presidents who will attend the inauguration of Gustavo Petro – Latin America – International

There are less than three weeks left until the inauguration of President-elect, Gustavo Petro, which will take place on August 7.

(Also read: Why does Petro appoint three indigenous leaders to government positions?)

At this ceremony, traditionally, The presidents and leaders of the allied nations gather to witness the swearing-in ceremony for the new president of Colombia.

As confirmed by Radio Caracol, there are already many confirmed names that will visit the country.

Among them are various presidents of South America, among them the president of Chile, Gabriel Borek; Peru, Pedro Castillo; Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso; Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez.

Chilean President, Gabriel Borek. picture: EFE / Alberto Valdes

Likewise, among the leaders of Central America, the leaders of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, will attend; Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader; and Honduras, Xiomara Castro.

The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the possession would be in the presence of King Felipe VI of Spain. It is still not known whether he will be accompanied by the president of that country, Pedro Sanchez.

In cases such as El Salvador, Vice President Felix Olloa Jr. was known to attend and not President Neb Bukele. Likewise, delegations such as Argentina and Venezuela have yet to be confirmed.

President Ivan Duque had already announced that, since he was the organizer of the event, he would not invite Nicolas Maduro, so he would be one of the leaders of the region who would be absent.

The elected president, Gustavo Petro, and Nicolas Maduro, the head of state of Venezuela. See also Trump praises Putin, calls his move in Ukraine 'great' picture: Milton Diaz. The Time File – John Zerba. France Press agency

It is also unknown whether Brazil, headed by the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, will send a delegate, since the president will not be present. Then, after Petro’s victory, he criticized him and said that the Colombians would leave the country en masse with him in office.

Other leaders who will attend the ceremony are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

international writing

the time

More world news

– What will Putin talk about with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Tehran?



– Chile: Borek government accused of campaigning for a new constitution



– The United States warns of the danger of arresting Americans in Venezuela