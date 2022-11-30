Presidents of Finland and New Zealand: We do not meet because we are women

Sydney (Australia), 30 November. New Zealand President Jacinda Ardern and her Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin, announced Wednesday in Auckland that they are meeting because they are prime ministers and not because they are women, rejecting sexual stereotypes.

Both leaders responded thus to a reporter’s question at a press conference about their affinity for being of the same age, to which Ardern and Marin rejected the proposal and stressed the economic potential between the two countries.

“A lot of people ask, do you meet because you’re the same age and have a lot in common – in politics and other things – or can New Zealanders expect agreements between our countries at a later time?” the journalist asked.

Ardern responded by asking if anyone would have asked former US President Barack Obama and former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key the same question when they met in the past.

“My first question is if anyone asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were a similar age. Of course, we have a higher proportion of men in politics, that’s the truth, because two women don’t go together,” said the New Zealand president.

Ardern added that Finland, which exports to New Zealand worth NZ$199 million ($123 million or 119 million euros), has companies like Nokia producing biofuels and even elevators that New Zealand buys.

The president added that New Zealand exports about NZ$14 million ($11.85 million or 11.44 million euros) to Finland, mainly wine and beef, and that there is “enormous potential” between the two countries.

Ardern indicated that both countries will benefit from the free trade agreement, which the European Union and New Zealand ended its negotiations at the beginning of this year, which still needs to be signed and ratified.

The Finnish Prime Minister, on an official visit to New Zealand between November 29 and December 1, also firmly answered the question: “We meet because, of course, we are prime ministers.”

Marin announced that he had traveled to New Zealand with a delegation of businessmen and emphasized that both countries have a lot of potential in sectors such as technology to ensure independence in this sector.

“I am really concerned about our dependence now on authoritarian states,” said the Finnish prime minister, referring to new technologies, the digital structure in our societies. EFE

