President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of the British Armed Forces VIDEO – AZERTAC

Baku, March 30, AZERTAC

Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received for talks James Hebei, Minister of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom and Member of the British Parliament.

The meeting marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom. It is noteworthy that the two countries have cooperated effectively in various fields over the past few years. In this regard, the importance of congratulatory messages from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to President Ilham Aliyev and from the President of Azerbaijan to Boris Johnson was highlighted.

It was also emphasized that the close cooperation built over the past thirty years would create a solid foundation for the further development of the existing relationship.

The two sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in the fields of oil and gas, British investments in the Azerbaijani economy, trade, transport and defense.

During the conversation, mention was made of Azerbaijan’s participation in the NATO mission “Resolute Support” in Afghanistan.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke about post-conflict processes in the region after the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.