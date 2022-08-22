President Castillo says they want to arrest his wife but they won’t break him | international

Peru’s First Lady, Lilia Paredes, is being investigated for alleged plagiarism of the dissertation she prepared for her graduation with President Pedro Castillo. In this regard, the President indicated that justice wants to “chain her”.

president PeruAnd the Peter’s CastleThis Sunday he said they wanted to take his wife and tie her up. Lilia Paredeswho was questioned as a witness in a preliminary investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of a suspect Corruption network in July.

“I know they are going to take my wife, and they want to handcuff her and they want to handcuff the rest of my family as well. They want to break meCastillo declared at an event in Andahuailas, a city in the south of the Andes, that they do not know that we come from adversity, we come from below, and from suffering.

The first lady opened an investigation by the nation’s attorney general Alleged plagiarism of the thesis He developed it with Castillo for his master’s degree.

Paredes also testified before the Public Prosecution Office on July 8 as a witness, in the context of a possible corruption case related to an alleged criminal network in the Ministry of Housing, in which his younger sister is allegedly involved. Yénifer Paredes.

I will resist until people tell me to resist, that’s why comrades They won’t break usThe president reiterated, Sunday, having repeated that idea in recent weeks in his public appearances.

Castillo also denounced that there are leaders who pretend to be people from the city, but they “come and go”, and asked the public to help punish them, and emphasized that no place was assigned to these people in the executive branch, nor in his name or from his family.

Last Friday, Castillo referred to the “assaults” on his family, and confirmed that his wife would respond to the investigations opened by the Public Prosecution Office against her.

Of course they want to apply to prevent my wife from leaving the country. I must tell you that in the next few hours she is ready to hand over her own passport to show that she will never leave the country, and that she must submit, not only to justice, but also prove his innocenceThe President said at a ceremony held at the Government Palace.

Castle’s sister-in-law, She was raised as a daughter by a presidential couple, He surrendered to the Public Prosecution Office on August 10, where he was held for 10 days, when this institution initially requested his arrest, as part of the investigations into the alleged criminal corruption network mentioned above in which he will be involved.