Premier Sports will broadcast LaLiga in the UK and Ireland until 2025

MADRID, June 7 (European press) –

LaLiga and Premier Sports have renewed their broadcast agreement for the United Kingdom and Ireland for another three years, so that Premier Sports remains the exclusive owner of audiovisual rights to LaLiga Santander in both territories for 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25.

“We are delighted to extend our relationship with LaLiga until 2025,” said Richard Sweeney, CEO of Premier Sports. “Since 2019, Premier Sports and LaLiga have worked hand in hand to actively promote Spanish football, thanks to which we have come to appreciate the deep passion that makes LaLiga the most popular foreign league on these shores.”

Premier Sports has confirmed that the competition’s 24/7 live channel LaLigaTV will continue to be available on Amazon Prime Video and on Premier Sports Player on British soil.

“The past three years have seen LaLiga reach British and Irish viewers with a unique distribution strategy crafted in partnership with Premier Sports,” said Melcior Soler, LaLiga’s Director of Audio and Visual.

“We look forward to continuing to innovate our offerings for the UK and Ireland markets, allowing viewers around the world to enjoy the best that Spanish football has to offer,” he added.

Streams Premier Sports in the UK and Republic of Ireland with direct and exclusive rights to the Premier League, UEFA Nations League, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, LaLiga, Scottish Cup, Premier Sports Cup, NHL or NASCAR. It’s available in 16 million homes in the UK through the Sky and Virgin platforms and worldwide through Premier Player or Amazon Prime.