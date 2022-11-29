Predator: Do horses break their fences for fear of wolves?

New revelations about the growing wolf population in Germany have once again called out anti-predator voices on the scene. After sheep and goat farmers in Mecklenburg-West spoke out in favor of more effective countermeasures, Constance von Buchwaldt (SPD), mayor of the Feldberger Seenlandschaft, also called for more attention to be paid to concerns about wolves.

It is said that the horses pulled down the fences out of fear

It is the responsibility of the state government to give the people of rural areas a clear voice. “The local population does not want such a large stock of wolves. The needs of the breeders, producers, farmers, foresters and people who live here must finally be taken seriously.”

A few days ago, new figures were presented on the prevalence of the wolf in the country and throughout Germany. It became clear that the number of packs and animals is increasing. New events were learned as well as already existing ones, for example in the area around Neustrelitz.

Confrontations and conflicts between humans and predators are inevitable. The Mayor of Feldberg has just received reports from her community about a case where horses reacted in a panic at night and pulled down fences. The assumption is that the wolves caused panic among the horses. The hunter was able to mark tracks for the wolf.

He encounters the wolf on daily occasions

For von Buchwaldt, it is the close encounters that she watches anxiously above all else. Encounters and scenes take place on everyday and familiar occasions: cycling, horseback riding, mushroom picking in the woods. The municipality of Feldberger Seenlandschaft has already twice submitted an application for the removal of a wolfhound. Both times this was refused. The possibility of conflict, says von Buchwaldt, was always put into perspective by the lower and higher powers of protection of nature.

She warns that if the increase in wolf numbers is not stopped, the damage will spread. There are fears of more accidents due to panicked cattle coming out of the pastures. If sheep and cattle breeders give up, free range animal husbandry will decline. Lack of grazing leads to problems of bush encroachment and loss of biodiversity. Even coastal protection could be affected if it was no longer worth keeping dam sheep, which hit the dams with their kicks.

This means that there is still no solution.

The environment ministry in Schwerin said last weekend that the state wants to work at the federal level to “determine the technical scope and not exaggerate the requirements for adequate conservation status.” The conservation status of wolf species has been determined in a more complex way than almost any other species. “In the end, this can no longer be passed on to the affected breeders,” said Environment Minister MV Til Backhaus (SPD).

This sounds like a request for upper bounds. However, the mayor of Feldberg fears that this will only happen when “the damage done cannot be compensated for with money”. From their point of view, everything indicates that the conservation status of the wolf species will not be determined in the short term to set an upper limit. “This means that there is still no solution,” von Buchwaldt said.