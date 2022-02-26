Powerful explosions in Kiev: Ukrainians accuse the Russians of seeking to seize a thermal power plant | international

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, according to the local authorities, due to Russia’s attempt to attack a thermal power plant, while in Vasilkov, about 37 kilometers from the city, a fierce battle is taking place.

“Explosions in Kiev. What is known? The Kiev city administration wrote on its Telegram account.

He explained that “the enemy is trying to attack the CHP-6 plant near Troichina” north of the capital.

“The armed forces are fighting,” he said.

Air raid alerts sounded in the city, asking citizens to enter shelters.

The combined thermal power plant CHP-6 is the most powerful combined thermal and cogeneration plant in Ukraine.

There were also attacks near the metro station Beresteiska in the capital.

“Currently, they are striking the military unit near the Beresteiska metro station,” the Ukrainian Service of Special Communications and Information Protection wrote on its Telegram account.

He added – quoting the private ICTV channel – that more than 50 bullets were heard and explosions were heard in the Chulyavka neighborhood and the zoo in just ten minutes.

The same source also said, 37 kilometers to the southwest, resistance continues in Vasilkov, where the Russians are trying to land paratroopers.

“Heavy fighting is taking place in the town of Vasilkov in the Kiev region, where the occupiers are trying to bring down one of its members,” he added. In turn, they referred to the leadership of the armed forces in their official Facebook account.

He noted that at 01:30 in the morning in Ukraine (8:30 in the evening in Chile), the Su-27 fighter of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the IL-76 MD military transport aircraft of the Russian forces. Occupy and destroy the enemy.

Not long ago, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that the night would be difficult, and predicted that Russia would try to storm Kiev and elsewhere.

“I can say absolutely frankly: tonight will be more difficult than today. Many cities of our state are under attack: Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov and Donbass, in the south. Particular attention to Kiev: you cannot lose the capital ”, he told the armed forces in a new address to the nation published His office is on Telegram.



“Tonight, on all fronts, the enemy will use all available forces to break our resistance: despicable, cruel and inhuman. Tonight they will storm,” claimed.