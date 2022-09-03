Power Express – The 15th Pujiang Innovation Forum was held in Shanghai

The 15th Pujiang Innovation Forum 2022 opened on August 27 in Shanghai, China. Under the theme “Low Carbon: A New Mission for Global Innovation”, the Forum will focus on supporting low-carbon development through technological innovation, building a sound economic and technological system for green, low-carbon and circular development, and global cooperation in low-carbon technology to formulate a new joint plan for global sustainable development.

This year, according to the Shanghai Center of Pujiang Innovation Forum, the event was attended by more than 230 experts from international organizations, major universities, academic research institutions, think tanks and institutions, and more than 40 academics from nearly 30 countries and regions.

Pujiang Innovation Forum was jointly established in 2008 by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government. With a focus on innovation, it has become an important platform for promoting global cooperation in science, technology and innovation by synthesizing global ideas and enabling scientific and technological innovation.

At the opening ceremony, “INNOMATCH”, a global platform for matching technology supply and demand, aimed at gathering global innovation resources, meeting the innovation needs of enterprises, and a two-way fast track of scientific and technological transformation, was officially launched. achievements to accomplish.

In the subsequent plenary session, Borg Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, stated that technology is key to mitigating climate change, and thus China’s commitment to promoting green technology solutions is impressive.

A number of reports and cooperation agreements have been published during this forum, such as: the 2022 global analysis of the “ideal city” by leading scientists, the science and technology report on low and net-zero carbon, and predictive analysis of application scenarios.

At the Regional and Urban Forum on August 28, the National Innovation Center with Excellence (NICE) signed contracts with six international companies, including ARaymond Company of France and DuPont Company of United States, to jointly pursue global innovation and high-quality, integrated green development to promote.

