Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen October 6 Summary: States affected, path and last minute in Mexico

These meteorological systems will cause the following effects:

Heavy rain with heavy rain on time (50 to 75 mm): Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Chiapas (east).

Periods of showers with punctuated heavy rain (25 to 50 mm): Sonora, Tamaulipas, Durango, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Tabasco.

Shower intervals (from 5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Colima and Campeche.

Scattered rain (0.1 to 5 mm): Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Northern element winds from 60 to 70 km / h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Winds of 50 to 60 km/h in Coahuila and Nuevo Leon, With possible cyclone formation in Sonora and Chihuahua.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 degrees Celsius: Baja California and Sonora.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Minimum temperature for Friday morning from -5 to 0 ° C with frost: The mountainous regions of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures for Friday morning from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frost: The mountainous regions of the State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Hidalgo, Veracruz and Oaxaca.