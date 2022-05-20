Portugal Prepares Tax System for Cryptocurrencies | Economie

The Portuguese executive said the new system would take into account “the question of justice, to be carried out on equal and proportionate terms”, but would also maintain “a concern for international competitiveness”.

Portugal going to prepare a Cryptocurrency tax system Ending the legal vacuum that currently exists, it would be “fair” but without losing the international competitiveness to attract this type of investment.

“The government intends to legislate on this matter. We will not maintain a vacuum with regard to taxes.”Portuguese Finance Minister Fernando Medina reassured today in a meeting with foreign correspondents in Lisbon.

Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah clarified that the new system will take into account a “a matter of justice, conducted on equal and proportionate terms”But it will also remain a “concern about international competitiveness”.

He stressed that “Portugal will adopt an efficient and fair system that is within the best practices from the international point of view and the country’s competitive position.”

At the moment there are no specific deadlines for submitting the measure: “It will be as quickly as possible,” the minister said.

From the Portuguese Ministry of Finance they analyze the experience in other countries to prepare their proposal, but “It’s a relatively new area, with a few years of experience and results”He remembers Medina.

Portugal is one of the few European countries where cryptocurrency transactions are not taxed, Unlike other countries like Spain or France.

The country attracted international interest in this type of investment and was the first country in Europe to register a bitcoin home sale.