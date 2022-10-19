Portugal expects 8.3% increase in defense budget

This content was published on Oct 19, 2022 – 16:42

Lisbon, October 19 (EFE). Portugal expects to boost the defense budget by 8.3% in its accounts for 2023 compared to the previous year, in line with decisions taken by other European countries, although it will not reach 2% of GDP, as agreed by NATO leaders.

“It is a strengthening that mainly affects capital expenditures, with a growth of 25.5%, which enhances our full ability to be able to equip our armed forces for the new realities of their tasks, from the field of cyber defense to the equipment needs of the three branches of the forces”, this was confirmed by the Prime Minister of Portugal , Antonio Costa, Wednesday.

The socialist made these statements during the presentation ceremony of the first Portuguese aircraft KC-390, in the town of Beja (176 km southeast of Lisbon).

The government stated in a statement that Portugal had acquired five aircraft of this type, which included an investment of 827 million euros, which also includes maintenance.

Costa confirmed last June that Portugal would reach the goal of dedicating 1.66% of national GDP to defense in 2023 and that it would advance “within the decade” about 2%. EFE

cch / pfm / ag

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the EFE Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.