Portugal defends group leadership in Switzerland and Spain on roaming

Portugal, the leaders of Group Two of Group One (first division) of the European Nations League, defend their position against Switzerland on Sunday in Geneva, against a team that has lost all three matches it has played so far in this edition.

O 𝗝𝗢𝗚𝗢 4⃣ will check! Would you like to postos para amanhã? 👊 🇨🇭✖🇵🇹

⌚ Morning 7:45 PM (Pacific Time)

📍 Ginbra#famuscomtodo #Portugal_team #UNL pic.twitter.com/d3kq09gfpz – Portugal (selecaoportugal) 11 June 2022

Portugal’s balance in the first three days is very positive: 7 points out of 9 are possible. This allows you to get two points more than Spain and three more points than the Czech Republic.

Portuguese coach Fernando Santos announced, Saturday, that Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho and Rafael Guerrero will rest on Sunday and did not make a trip to Switzerland.

Spain, which hosts the Czech Republic in Malaga, will be keen on a potential Portugal stumble.

After two draws in the first two days (against Portugal and the Czech Republic), Spain claimed their first victory in the Nations League on Thursday, 1-0 in Switzerland. Your goal now is to confirm this improvement.

The Spanish coach, Luis Enrique Martinez, said in a press conference on Saturday that the team still had a lot to say and show. If one of us wants to win all the matches and sweep them, he does not know what modern football is,” he noted when referring to the doubts generated by the first two draws.

In the rest of the categories, two “derbies” appeared in Group 4 of League B (Second Division), with local confrontations between Norway, Sweden, Slovenia and Serbia.

Sunday’s matches in the fourth round of the European Nations League:

. League:

Group 2:

(18h45 GMT) Switzerland – Portugal

Spain – Czech Republic

. b- League:

Group 4:

(16:00 GMT) Norway – Sweden

(18h45 GMT) Slovenia – Serbia

. C-League:

Group 2:

(13:00 GMT) Northern Ireland – Cyprus

(18h45 GMT) Greece – Kosovo

Group 4:

(16:00 GMT) North Macedonia – Gibraltar

Bulgarian Georgian

. D-League:

Group 2:

(18h45 GMT) Malta – San Marino