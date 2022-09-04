Porto Cesario Film Festival Tonight Finalist Awards Ceremony



Porto Cesario Film Festival, Tonight the Awards Ceremony for the Finalists





Torre Labello – last night of the Porto Cesario Film Festival, a film competition organized by the pro-Porto Cesario Environment Coordinators as part of the A-Mare Giovani project, co-financed by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, sponsored and contributed by the Directorate General of Cinema and the Ministry of Audiovisual Culture.

Tonight, in the Torre Labello Tower, from 17:30 to 19:30 “Eat with your eyes – in the new reality TV” show, gastronomy in animated cinema, the social obsession with photographing dishes curated by Fiorella Peroni (responsible for the Gambero Rosso Academy Lecce and the City of Taste) and Professor Luca Banderali (Professor of Film History, DAMS – University of Salento).

concert guests

Salvatore Casalos and Salento Film Ensemble

Salvatore Casalos • Guitars, arrangements | Serena Specato • Voice

Georgia Santoro • Flute | Emmanuel Coluccia • Saks

Stefano Rielli • Basso | Paolo Colazo • Drums

Alicia Paladini on the piano

The artistic director of the festival, director Anna Severoli. General Coordinator, Mino Buccolieri. PCFF renews its collaboration with the Clorofilla Film Festival again this year.

Starting at 8.30 pm, Giorgio Consoli will present the awards ceremony, in the final of which more than two thousand works have been received, including 26 short works, short short films and documentaries from Italy, Portugal, Finland, UK, France, USA, Iran and Turkey.

The chairperson of the jury, actress Celeste Casiaro, is a muse, actress and translator, and shorts take her to festivals around the world from Sundace to La Mostra di Venezia. She was nominated for a Nastro d’Argento Award as Best Actress in 2014 for In the Grace of God, an artist appreciated in Italy and abroad.

In addition to the prizes to be won, winners will be donating some Apollonio wine bottles designed by wine art painter Ariana Greco.

The festival tells of the love of the sea and the environment and also of the dialogue between peoples and cultures, especially in this difficult historical moment. Ana Severoli and Mino Buccolieri explain that Porto Cesario is not only a sea, but also art, cinema, culture and this revision, which was achieved with enormous and collective efforts and rewarded with great success with the audience and participants.

All the names of the finalists

short

– Big by DANIELE PINI, Italy

Footsteps on the Wind by Maya Sanbar, Vaja Mello, Gustavo Leal, UK

Big Oak by Maria Jimenez Cavallo, Italy

– Klod by GIUSEPPE MARCO ALBANO, Italy

Carlo Alessandro Argentino Challenge, Italy

Lifeline: Brethren who held the breath of Abdullah Şahin, Turkey

– Nina, Lily and O Marie Di Maria Giulia Mottolo, Italy

– Sale by Anna Rica Zacali, Hungary

– Reimagine by GIANLUCA MANGIASCIUTTI, Italy

– Tito from Laura Longo, Italy

– 31 in Beatrice Pradal, France

– Mysterious by Johnny Tommenen, Finland

small courts

Apricot Mattia Teresa, Italy

– Bobe makes gevilt fish from TZVI KOGAN, USA

– Can Suyu, Water is Life by ANIL GÖK, Turkey

– Green by Ariel Cohen, Louis Florian, Theo Fratisser, Camille Poirez, Eloise Thibault, France

– Hamid Azizi House, Iran

– The Old Man and the Sea by EYLÜL YARKIN, Turkey

– Big Daddy, I’m Little from ANYA RU, MASHA RUMYANTSEVA, Italy

– The Meteorite The Tortoise and the Girl by Goncalo Viana, Portugal

documentaries

– How Blue Is Your Ocean Blue by JOE PISCIOTTA, USA

The long surrender of the fishermen of Noemi La Barbera, Italy

– The Eurydice Mission by Marco Spinelli, Italy

– Se ‘ilgiadora de sus tempus by FILIPPO BIAGIANTI, Italy

– Mother Earth by Fabio Lilly, Italy

– Women of the Wild by Molly Ferrell, Jay Callahan, USA

jurors

Celeste Casiaro: Muse, an actress and translator of short films who takes her to festivals all over the world from Sundace to La Mostra di Venezia. Nominated for a Nastro d’Argento Award as Best Actress in 2014 for “In the Grace of God”, she is an artist who is highly regarded in Italy and abroad.

Virginia Panzera: Audiovisual teacher. Author, editor and assistant director of some of the most important productions in Italy such as Rai, Endemol and Sky

Niccol Carnemio is Professor of Navigation and Transport Law at the Faculty of Economics at the University of Bari. Science communicator and Rai1 consultant for Linea Blu

Gustavo Caputo: Lawyer, Actor and Film Producer Saietta, founded in 1999 with Edoardo Winspeare, who in fifteen years has produced feature films and thirty films between documentaries and shorts.

Luca Banderali: Professor of Film at the University of Salento and former member of the Board of Directors of the Puglia Film Commission, film critic, editor and author for film, theater and television.