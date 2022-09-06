Poll reveals Italians’ expectations – Sanremonews.it

The countdown to Black Friday 2022 has already begun. This year’s World Famous Discount Day falls on November 25th and promises to be an unmissable event. ‘vox populi’ comes directly from consumers who participated in our Black Friday survey Promoted by Discoup.com, one of the main online discount networks in Italy. The Italian startup surveyed more than 1,000 people and the results collected were of particular interest.

First of all, Black Friday 2022 really promises to be the most awaited day for the sale of the year, and also to understand its current significance. According to the latest surveys, 3,550.000 Italians performed at least one search on the portal during the Black Friday 2019 Coronavirus deals, with 823,000 searches “only”. In 2021, searches rose again, recording a shy of an optimistic result of 1,500,000 searches.

In light of these findings, it is estimated that further growth could be recorded in 2022, returning traffic volumes to approximately pre-pandemic levels. This trend is, of course, influenced by the generation gap that will gradually fill over the years, leading more and more users to trust e-commerce more than the older generations.

Having said that, let’s analyze the results of the survey conducted by Discoup.com.

Black Friday discounts: What do Italians think?

The survey published by Discoup.com on the Black Friday page made it possible to discover what Italians think of this particular day of discounts. Specifically, the audience was asked 4 very simple, but especially indicative questions for traders, who could thus get an objective picture of buyers’ expectations for the next date on November 25, 2022. The four questions asked by users called for a response as follows:

Planning to shop online on Black Friday? Planning to buy before Black Friday? Do you think Black Friday deals are affordable? What budget do you plan to book for Black Friday purchases?

More than 1,000 users answered the survey, so by analyzing the answers provided individually, we can find out what Italians expect from the upcoming Black Friday.

Planning to shop online on Black Friday?

According to the results, 90.3% of the attendees answered this question in the affirmative, noting that Black Friday is the most awaited commercial event for this year due to its proximity to Christmas. On the other hand, only 9.7% answered “no”, which indicates that they still have some confusion about online purchases.

Given that it is an online survey promoted by a discount site, the percentage of undecided or distrustful is still very high and this data definitely gives companies some interesting ideas on how to improve communication to intercept this range of users as well. On the other hand, it is undeniable that among Internet users who love to shop, there is now awareness of the ability to get tangible savings by taking advantage of Black Friday offers. This is evidenced above all by the answers given to the second question of the survey.

Planning to buy before Black Friday?

In this case, 74.4% answered yes. So it is clear that among users who are interested in buying something during Black Friday, there is a certain expectation and, above all, the desire to select certain products or product categories in the weeks leading up to the appointment. From the answers, it is clear that most users prefer to buy Christmas gifts on Black Friday, with the belief that they can increase their purchasing power thanks to exceptional discounts.

However, for traders, perhaps the most important number to consider is the number of hesitant people, who represent about a quarter of the sample (25.6%). Many of these users do not have a specific goal, but they do not deny that they can still make purchases by allowing themselves to be inspired by today’s offers.

Do you think Black Friday deals are affordable?

In this regard, the Italians do not seem to have doubts: up to 93.7% of the respondents answered with a sharp “yes”. Over the years, netizens looking for discounts have been able to see the convenience of Black Friday deals compared to other promotions that follow one another during the year. So it is not unjustified “propaganda”. Less than 7% of suspects or those who have had experiences different from expectations, and thinking more broadly, they are still a non-negligible sample for those companies that want to expand their customer base.

What budget do you plan to book for Black Friday?

This question is perhaps the most interesting for traders who plan to actively participate in Black Friday. From the answers, it becomes clear not only how much Italians are willing to spend, but also how great a balance exists between large and small buyers. In fact, the results show a great balance between who spends more and who spends less, but with a strange “U” trend: 27.4% of participants will keep up to €100 for Black Friday purchases; 25.7% can spend up to 200 euros, 16% up to 300 euros, while 10.8% will spend between 301 euros and 400 euros.

A much higher percentage is the percentage of users willing to spend up to 500 euros (20%), indicating that many Italians intend to make important purchases during this day. It is also easy to imagine that the buying target for this group of users is consumer electronics: smartphones, computers, large appliances and other electronic devices have always been the driving force of Black Friday and will continue to be so in the 2022 edition., Thanks also for the “mirror” scheduled for Cyber ​​Monday.

What is Black Friday and why do you save so much?

Although it is not marked in red on the calendar, it can now be said with certainty that the fourth Friday in November has become a real day of celebration for traders and buyers. Coming up as an anniversary of US shopping, it’s no surprise that every year it falls on the day after Thanksgiving; One of the most honest American cultures.

Although it has only recently made headlines, Black Friday has an almost secular history in foreign culture. In fact, it was the large distribution chain Macy’s that first organized, in 1924, a day of exceptional discounts exactly on the Friday following Thanksgiving, with the aim of encouraging the rush for Christmas gifts. The operation proved successful, but very few stores, in the coming years, followed in Macy’s footsteps.

However, it was not until the 1980s that Black Friday’s widespread popularity was achieved, thanks to the eventual confirmation of mass consumerism and the widespread proliferation of large commercial chains. From that moment on, Black Friday discounts became an unmissable date for most Americans, and with the advent of the internet, they later spread to Europe, and more recently to Italy as well.

What is Cyber ​​Monday and what can you buy there?

Cyber ​​Monday can be considered a Black Friday vanity. It is actually a day of discounts dedicated to digital products, electronics and IT mainly related to online stores. As the name implies, this initiative always falls on the Monday after Black Friday and has become, for several years, a custom in our country.

The history of Cyber ​​Monday is very recent: the first version was actually created in 2005 by the National Retail Federation (NRF), the largest merchant association in the United States. The initiative was then resumed in the following years by e-commerce giants such as Amazon, and thus also reached Italy, spreading particularly in online electronics stores such as ePrice, Mediaworld, Trony or Unieuro.

So, for users, Cyber ​​Monday is basically a second chance to shop at bargain prices after Black Friday. On the other hand, merchants are another opportunity to increase sales for Christmas.