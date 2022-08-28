Police again disperse a demonstration against LUMA Energy held in front of La Fortaleza

agents police Office And tear gas bombs, for the second time in three days, a demonstration against Loma Energy It was organized in front of La Fortaleza in Old San Juan. Four officers were injured during the night after people threw objects.

The third day of protests to demand the cancellation of the contract of the LUMA Energy consortium, which has been running the island’s electricity transmission and distribution network since last year, began around 5:00 p.m. with dozens of people arriving.

The number of demonstrators increased at night, and around 9:30 in the evening, Uniformada noted that it had arrested a 16-year-old who allegedly crossed the security border and “pounced” on clients to “attack them”.

Unlike the uniform version, videos shared on social networks show the young man standing, with the flag of Puerto Rico, without approaching the officers. A number of agents approached the young man and proceeded to violently drag him by his clothes and feet, until he was thrown to the ground.

The police pulled a demonstrator who jumped from behind the barrier very violently pic.twitter.com/YILQHWBgTd — Carlos (vibe describer) (@Vaquero2XL) August 28, 2022

The report claimed that the minor resisted arrest and that “his behavior caused a disturbance.”

Police confirmed that several people “for the second time threw objects and projectiles at customers who are behind the security fence,” according to written records.

At the moment, neither the injuries to the officers, nor the name of the detained minor have been reported. Two clients were taken in an ambulance to receive medical assistance after they were hit with pebbles and stones in the face and legs.

The demonstration continued until just before midnight, when a person in a car started squeaking his tires, causing a cloud of smoke. At that moment, officers in full protective gear ordered the crowd to evacuate and fired tear gas grenades.

Saturday’s demonstration was carried out via social media communication. People began arriving at the intersection of Fortaleza Street, where the Palacio de Santa Catalina is located, which serves as the official residence of the governor. Peter PierluisiTo demand the cancellation of the contract of the consortium that has been running the electric power transmission and distribution network since last year.

The demonstration passed without major complications until late at night, when the police reported the assault on their clients.

Last Thursday’s demonstration culminated in the arrest of several people after protesters began throwing objects at police officers assigned to protect the area. The officers were hit with bottles, pebbles, and other things, so around 9:00 p.m. they fired smoke grenades and used pepper spray to disperse those present.

While the police were on duty, videos were captured of agents beating protesters and assaulting a duly identified photojournalist from the NotiCel media outlet.