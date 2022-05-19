Poland will defend Sweden and Finland if they are attacked | Europe update | Dr..

The Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, confirmed on Thursday (05/15/2022) that Warsaw will defend Sweden and Finland in the event of an attack, even before both countries join NATO.

“In the face of a possible attack during the accession process, Poland will help them,” he said before explaining.

Until the resolution is ratified by the 30 countries that currently make up NATO, Sweden and Finland will not, de facto, be members of the alliance. This means that during the process they are not entitled to the protection guaranteed by Article 5 of the Treaty.

Finland and Sweden submitted their formal applications for membership on Wednesday. Previously, the two countries had been neutral for decades, although the attitude of the authorities and public opinion changed dramatically in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On the same Thursday, the Polish president expressed his readiness to build military bases that would “provide shelter” for the forces of NATO allies. “It is necessary to establish permanent bases for allies on the eastern side of NATO. Poland is ready for this,” Morawiecki said.

Currently, Turkey opposes facilitating access, and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, insists he will not support the entry of countries that “support terrorism” into NATO. “NATO is a security alliance and Turkey cannot accept that this security is in danger,” he said on Wednesday.

Erdogan accused the two countries, especially Sweden, of “harboring people linked to Kurdish organizations that the Turkish government considers terrorists”, in particular the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. (Europress)