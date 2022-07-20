Poland ratifies Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO

Poland’s Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, a decision that validates the approval already reached in Parliament on July 7.

The 98 Senators present voted in favor of NATO expansion Now it remains only for Polish President Andrzej Duda to agree to this decision by signing it in the coming days.

Thus, the Polish Senate confirms Warsaw’s support for the inclusion of the two countries that are participating so far in the meetings of the Alliance, But they do not have the right to vote because they are not full partners.

When the vote was taken in Parliament, 440 deputies out of 442 voted in the affirmative, and only two representatives of the far-right formations abstained from voting, and later declared that they did not know what the vote was really about.

On both occasions, the conclusion of the vote was warmly welcomed by the audience, and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki received the news on Wednesday as “Historic decision“.

After the accession of these countries, all countries with a coast on the Baltic Sea except Russia will belong to NATO and There will already be 30 members in this alliance.

The Polish government announced a few weeks ago that if Russia attacked Sweden or Finland before their NATO accession was completed, Poland “I will come to help him.”

For his part, the Polish Minister of Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, a few days ago, explicitly requested an extraordinary session of the Senate to conduct this vote and formalize it. As soon as possible Polish support for NATO expansionbut finally the planned schedule was followed.

Polish government spokesman, Piotr Müller, recently stated that, “After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the expansion of NATO became a guarantee of security in our region, especially in the Baltic Sea, where these two countries play a very important role”referring to Sweden and Finland.