Poland, Latvia, Cyprus and Finland will host Eurobasket 2025

As usual, the highest competition for the national teams in Europe will be held in several countries on the continent

Poland will be one of the co-hosts of EuroBasket 2025 as reported by TVP Sport and officially announced by the Polish Federation at a later time. The group stage of the tournament will again take place in four different countries, which are expected to be Latvia, Cyprus and Finland, as well as Poland.

This will be the third time that Poland will host EuroBasket matches after 1963 and 2009, with all matches held in the same country.

In the 2022 European Basketball Championship currently being played, the Polish team was responsible for one of the biggest upsets in history by eliminating current champion Slovenia in the quarter-finals. Spain beat Poland in the semi-finals, but the latter still has a chance of winning its first medal since 1967 in a third-place play-off against hosts Germany.