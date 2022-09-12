Plot, trailer, and cast of David M. Rosenthal on Netflix

without restrictions – romantic drama By David M. Rosenthal – Ready to impress fans of the genre around the world and win a place in Top 10 most watched movies on Netflix – Where it’s been since then September 9. In his first large-scale film after independent films (One shotAnd the the ideal manAnd the The End – How does it end?), the director actually makes a film that recalls many clichés of the genre: impossible love, opposites attracting and a lot of passion, living in a dream environment, Riviera in southern France.

without restrictions: Plot and trailer and cast

As can actually be seen from the trailer and from Official summary It was reported on the Netflix website, without restrictions Tells a story about Roxanaa smart and promising girl, fed up with her life in Paris, decides to quit her studies and go to the south of France to participate in Diving course Totally free. During this mindless and calm escape, he will meet Love, who has the appearance of a world champion in free-diving, Pascal Gautier. Driven by her crazy and cool feel, Roxana will approach a sport as fascinating as it is dangerous, becoming Pascal’s pupil and lover. Then moving from one race to another around the worldThe girl will begin to push more and more beyond her limits.

In the role of Roxana we find Camille Rogue, the supermodel famous for her date with Harry Styles, in her first role in a movie. Instead, Pascal Gautier has a face Sufyan ZermaniFrench rapper of Algerian origin. Complete the acting Cesar Domboe (marble bagAnd the Love at the peak). without restrictions he is Based on an extraordinary true story It promises to give the viewer a completely immersive experience, thanks to the sports the heroes play and the scenic locations – photography is by Thomas Hardmeyer.

