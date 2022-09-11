Plot, previews, cast, when on air

The cast of the series will be joined by Jon Hamm, who will play wealthy businessman Paul Marks.

almost Camelrings Morning show 3. In fact, filming of new episodes of the series will begin in the coming weeks.

The Morning Show 3 new episodes available in 2023

Waiting for many news Morning show 3which will also include production. Keri Ehren, who opposed the first two seasons, actually left serial production. He will come in his place Charlotte Stroudwho played a role in the Smash hit series homeland.

Currently not Camel The series’ production does not provide information regarding the release date of new episodes. However, it is very likely that it will be transferred in the early months of 2023.

Just as in the first two chapters, then, Morning show 3 It should consist of ten episodes. This will last for about an hour. New episodes will be produced, once again, by Media accuracyAnd the Echo movies And the hello sunshine. Among the executive producers there will be again Jennifer Aniston And the Reese Witherspoon.

Morning Show 3, the plot

As for the plot, there is currently very little information about it. However, it starts again from the end of the second quarter, with Covid-19 spreading across the United States. Alex, in fact, is also affected by the virus.

The new broadcast service from UBAInstead, it was recently launched but is already on the verge of failure. Bradley, thanks to Cory’s help, found his brother who was hospitalized with Covid patients.

Heroes life Morning show 3 It will completely revolutionize when it arrives Paul Marx. The latter, an important and wealthy businessman from the United States, is putting his attention on the net UBA. Marx, in particular, will endeavor to bring those he considers to be the main characters of the network into its powerful orbit. Among these conductors Alex Levy And the Bradley Jacksonin addition to the CEO Corey Ellison.

Jon Hamm joins the cast

As for the cast, he enters it Jon Hamm. The actor who will play Paul Marks in the series, is a well-known face in the world of American soap operas. For years he played the role of Don Draper in mad menwin two, Golden Globes it’s a Emmy Award. In addition, Hamm announced his entry into the series last June Fargo.

in Morning show 3 Heroes will be there again Alex And the Bradley. The presenters will be played by Jennifer Aniston And the Reese Witherspoonwho landed this role (respectively) on one Artificial Intelligence nomination Golden Globes. Also in the cast Billy Crudupwhich will give the face of Corey’s character.