Plot, official trailer and cast

Cobra Kai It is a TV series Genre Comedy, Drama, Action, Created in 2018 for YouTube Premium and later purchased by Netflixwhich results in the appearance of a file sequel / spin-off From the movie series the Karate Kid.

30 years after the first movie set before karate Kid It became one of the most loved series by viewers. Cobra Kai designed by Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and John Horowitz.

Cobra Kai plot 5

After the shocking result of the All Valley Championship, Terry Silver expanded the Cobra Kai empire and tried to make his “ruthless” style the only one in the region. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting Karate aside to undo the damage he did, Daniel LaRusso must seek help from an old acquaintance.

Cobra Kai 5 release date

there The fifth season of Cobra Kai It will be available on Netflix from September 9, 2022.

Cobra Kai 5 cast

In the cast Cobra Kai: