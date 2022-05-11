Plot, official trailer and cast

Cobra Kai is ready to return to Netflix with his highly anticipated fifth season: Here’s everything you need to know.
Cobra Kai It is a TV series Genre Comedy, Drama, Action, Created in 2018 for YouTube Premium and later purchased by Netflixwhich results in the appearance of a file sequel / spin-off From the movie series the Karate Kid.
30 years after the first movie set before karate Kid It became one of the most loved series by viewers. Cobra Kai designed by Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and John Horowitz.
Cobra Kai plot 5
After the shocking result of the All Valley Championship, Terry Silver expanded the Cobra Kai empire and tried to make his “ruthless” style the only one in the region. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting Karate aside to undo the damage he did, Daniel LaRusso must seek help from an old acquaintance.
Cobra Kai 5 release date
there The fifth season of Cobra Kai It will be available on Netflix from September 9, 2022.
Cobra Kai 5 . Official Trailer
Trailer for the fifth season of Cobra Kai Not yet released.
In the meantime, here’s the video trailer for the fifth season’s release date:
Cobra Kai 5 cast
In the cast Cobra Kai:
- William Zapka is Johnny Lawrence
- Ralph Macchio is Daniel Larseau
- Xolo Maridueña is Miguel Diaz
- Marie Moser is Samantha “Sam” Larseau
- Tanner Bhushana is: Robbie Keane
- Martin Cove is John Kress
- Jacob Bertrand is Elie “Falco” Moskovitz
- Nicole Brown is Aisha Robinson
- Gianni DeSenzo is Dimitri
- Peyton’s list is Tori Nichols
