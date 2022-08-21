Places that pay more money per hour for Colombians

The United States is one of the most popular destinations for Colombians who want to immigrate And so on, With the latest information that there is work In various fields, many have thought about the pursuit of this.

Although it turns out that even the person who Working as a “host” earns more money than a professional in the countryIt should be clarified that payments in all states of this country are not the same.

US law allows each region to set a minimum wage that is no less than the federal minimum. In 2022, the minimum wage was $7.25 an houralthough there are many places where the East is superior and far away.

In many places in the United StatesPeople can work hours, which is why they are looking for two or even three jobs to go from Sunday to Sunday. To make this effort more effective, we tell you which countries have the best minimum hourly wages in order.

according to Ranking published by the BBCthe District of Columbia has the best minimum hourly wage. They pay there at least $15.20 an hour.Figures they say come from the US Department of Labor.

Here is the list of the top 10 countries with the best salary:

condition Minimum hourly wage Capital 15.20 dollars Washington USD 14.49 Massachusetts USD 14.25 California 14 dollars New York $13.20 New Jersey 13 dollars Arizona 12.80 USD who USD 12.75 Oregon USD 12.75

California, one of the dream destinations of many people who are looking for other life options, Declared that as of 2023 Minimum salary at 15.50 per hourTo become the country that offers the best wages to workers.

Foreign companies constantly have their eyes on Colombian employees. Some do it to work remotely And though they don’t get paid like there, Those who manage to stay in one of these jobs get good financial pay.

There are other organizations that want to take Colombian professionals to perform various tasks. They recently posted Other shows they paid up to 12 million pesos For someone who wants to move to the United States.

Various offers to work in that country have been constantly announced and the reason is that In recent months there has been a significant emigration of the previously employed immigrant population in that country. The latest numbers showed that Out of the 10 million vacancies, companies were able to fill nearly six million.

for this reason, Job opportunities in the United States Keep showing up, but to apply, you must have the papers in order, which is why recently The embassy has issued announcements for those wishing to renew this document.