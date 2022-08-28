Pizza Chef, Netflix, Bonci, Pepe, Pizza Chefs, Champions

Chef’s Table: Pizza, Duxerie Netflix returns with Season 7 from September 7, 2022. Among the heroes of the Pizza Chefs are two Italian chefs, Gabriele Bonci and Franco Pepe.

coming on me Netflix Chef’s Table PizzaDocumentaries that celebrate restaurant stars, It returns with a new season focusing on the art of pizza around the world. In the famous cooking show I created David Gelb It is produced by corridor photos with dinner clubTo represent Italy for chefs Gabriel Ponce And the Franco Baby. A very correct choice, considering that Pizza It is the food icon that historically represents Italian identity and tradition.

Chef’s Table: Pizza on Netflix

Chef’s Table Pizzaseparates from the note cooking seriesreturns with an extension Season number 7 Where the ultimate hero is pizza. It’s been streamed ever since 7 September 2022 on the podium Netflix In all countries where the service is active. TV Format Directed by the Director Abigail FullerAnd the Clay JeterAnd the Aunt Mandviwala And the Brian McGinn Organized in 6 episodes.

to me Chef’s Table: Pizza They will be famous heroes Multiethnic Pizza Chefs from around the world. In each episode, a different pizza chef will be able to show off his prestigious arts through Disco Pizza and his craft techniques. Paste. for your suggestion Version and interpretation Pizza.

Brand shape Netflix Debut with pizzaiola Sarah Minnick from Portland, Oregon. The South Korean born chef continues Ann Kim from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The third episode focuses on the chef Chris Bianco from Phoenix, Arizona. In Episode Four, Chef from Caserta Franco Pepe will demonstrate his mastery with the most authentic “toppings” in gourmet pizza seasoning. He is followed on the fifth by fellow Italian Romain Gabriel Ponce, a well-known television face. At the end of the betting cycle on Chef’s table: 7 . pizzaanother figure in the culinary world, Yoshihiro Imai from Kyoto, Japan The famous monk’s pizza.

Chefs Ponce and Pepe in a cooking show

to represent Italy two exceptional masters In the art of pizza: lo romanian chef Gabriel Ponce and his colleague Franco Pepe, originally from Caserta. Gabriele Bonci, one of Italy’s most famous chefs, has become an icon thanks to his TV appearances in culinary formats – in the lead Hero Pizza – whose absolute hero was art the bread And pizza made entirely in Italy, preferably “di Roma”. The owner of Pizzarium, the legendary pizzeria in Rome near the Vatican, Bonci is the king of school pizza by the slice.

Together with Mr. Bonci as he promoted Netflix One of the greatest gastronomy, Franco Pepe. Comes from an ancient and real family bakers: grandfather, father, and brothers, literally all “hands in the pie.” Chef Pepe has become one of the world’s most famous certified pizza chefs thanks to his genius creativity Revisiting classic recipes Traditional pizza. And also thanks to his famous restaurant Pepe in Grani in Caiazzo (Ce).