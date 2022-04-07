piracy in France? worse than in Italy

Arcom fights sports piracy

le Figaro, Page 26, by Caroline Sally and Chloe Whittier.

A sharp decline in online piracy practices since 2018. But a phenomenon is still far from eradicated: in France, 10 million people visit illegal services every month. And the equivalent of one billion euros for the creative sector has disappeared, according to Arcomthe super regulator born from the fusion between CSA And the hadobe Which this Tuesday revealed the works of the first 100 days of its existence. If the fight against piracy is still far from a solution, since the beginning of the year, the audiovisual and digital gendarmerie have strengthened their power in this area and have subsequently managed to intensify the crackdown on illegal sports broadcasts.

“Nearly 3 million internet users watch contests from illegal sites every month,” he said. Dennis Rabona member ofArcom The former president ofhadobe. A few months ago, the legislature allowed sports competition rights holders to require judges to quickly block an illegal website, as is the case with cultural piracy. If the matching locations appear, they can now go directly to a fileArcom, which will require telecom operators to block these new websites. At this point, five judgments were made in favor of Channel +, beIN Sports and the Ligue de Football Professional (LFP).

first closing

Arcom 140 illegal websites have been blocked, sometimes within hours of reporting rights holders” Dennis Rabon. In total, 250 pirate cultural and sports sites have been blocked by court order or court order. ArcomWhich represents 63% of the illegal sports audience share. At the same time, theArcom “We will blacklist services that seriously and repeatedly infringe copyright,” he continues Dennis RabonAnd the. The goal is to prevent brokers from cooperating with these sites to drain them financially.

But the work of the regulator is not limited to screwing. The idea is also to make internet users aware of the problem of piracy and to hold the platforms responsible. A communication campaign is planned.

(complete in le Figaro)