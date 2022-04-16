Pink Moon: What is the full moon of April 2022, and when and when can it be seen in Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Chile? | April 16 | South America | Science

a full moon It will appear dazzling and sparkling in the night sky this Saturday, April 16, and it will be the right moment to enjoy it with the utmost brilliance.

However, before the human eye, the natural satellite will appear very bright until Sunday the seventeenth, the date on which a Four planets alignment in the vault of heaven.

What is a pink moon?

to me April full moon Popularly known as pink moon Because it coincides with the flowering of a wild pink plant in the northern hemisphere, but this does not mean that the natural surface of the moon will acquire this color.

you can see: Astronomers say a strange planet with three suns has never existed

The pink moon can be seen from both hemispheres on April 16. Photo: Pxhere

Full moons occur once a month, but they each have a different name. So, for example, we have werewolf (January), Harvest Moon (September), or Cold Moon (December).

In 2021, the fourth full moon coincides with rock bottom, the moment when the satellite is at its closest to the Earth. For this reason, it was possible to observe awesome super pink moon.

unlike Other astronomical eventsfull satellites can be seen with the naked eye, but amateurs can use telescopes or binoculars to capture every detail of the satellite.

you can see: Russia loses Europe’s support for all its missions to the moon

When is the full moon of April?

The pink moon can be seen from both hemispheres ground this saturday April 16 Starts from 6.55 pm (UTC) Or from when the satellite is above the horizon after sunset. However, as noted earlier, this phenomenon can also be seen on the night before and after the central day.

For observers in the Southern Hemisphere, a full moon will appear on the horizon below the star. spicathe brightest star in the constellation Virgo.

April full moons are called the pink moon, due to a North American cultural tradition. Photo: Katsiaryna Naliuka / WikiCommons

At what time can the pink moon be seen in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Mexico and other countries?

Although the bright satellite can be seen for up to three consecutive days, the maximum phase of splendor will occur at the following times:

Peru: 1:55 pm

Argentina: 3.55 pm

Chili pepper : 2.55 pm

Colombia : 1.55 pm

Ecuador: 1:55 pm

Venezuela: 2:55 pm

Bolivia: 2:55 pm

Paraguay: 2:55 pm

Uruguay: 3.55 pm

Mexico: 12.55 pm

Spain: 8.55 pm

you can see: Scientists have been able to regenerate human skin cells within 30 years

What time does the pink moon rise?

The pink moon can be seen from 6.55 pm Who is this Saturday 16th April In both hemispheres.

What time do you see the pink moon in Mexico?

Pink Moon 2022can be seen in the sky during the night of Saturday, April 16th from 6:54 pm In Mexico, while in Mexico City (CDMX) will be the best time to watch it in its greatest splendor after 20:00.According to the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics, and Electronics (INAOE).

What time does the pink moon rise in Argentina?

In the skies of Argentina, it was pink moon can be seen from 8:46 pm Absolutely, although it will be in 8:55 pm When does it reach full? Its maximum brightness will occur in the early morning and will remain visible until 07:35 am on Sunday, April 17.

you can see: An amazing planetary alignment is taking shape in the sky: this is how you can see it

Lunar calendar for April 2022

The Moon makes 13 trips (funnels) around the Earth in a year. These times are known as phases of the moon Each of them takes about 28 days.

The phases of the moon occur in each lunar cycle of 29.5 days. Photo: farmers’ calendar

After the full moon tonight we will have last quarter moonSaturday, April 23.

The next full moon will appear the next day May 15, also called moon flower; While on June 14 and July 13 we will have two unique events of the year known as supermoons.

Upcoming astronomical events in April

The night sky in April will bring us a series of amazing astronomical events that can be observed from the southern hemisphere. From the first solar eclipse of 2022 to the meteor showers at Lyrid.

Rain to Want – April 22 and 23

Mercury at its maximum elongation – April 29

Solar Eclipse – April 30

you can see: Scientists were able to interrupt the reproduction of HIV in laboratory tests

When will there be a giant moon?

Strawberry Supermoon (June 14) and Stag Supermoon (July 13) These two phenomena are expected for 2022.

The giant strawberry cat’s name refers to the beginning of the harvest season of this fruit by local tribes in the United States. While the giant moon of the deer was named after the discovery that at that time of the year the horns of males begin to grow.