Pink is off Willow’s daughter’s voice during the Disney duo “Singalong”.

The best way to spread the joy of Christmas is to sing out loud for everyone to hear! Pink She collaborated with her 9-year-old daughter, Willow, To perform magic in Disney Singalong Holiday.

Before the Monday, November 30th, show on ABC, the network teased the mother-daughter duo Good morning America, And Willow stole the show.

Pink took the lead when the duo began singing Nat King Cole’s “Christmas Song”. The preview then featured Willow’s musical pieces.

“They know Santa Claus is on his way, and he has carried a lot of toys and goodies on his sled,” the little girl chanted as her mother looked at her proudly and held the microphone.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer wore a long-sleeved metallic gown singing her role, while Willow wore a Cinderella dress. The two performed their number in front of a decorated Christmas tree and fireplace as scenes from the Disney movies were projected onto the wall.

I bothered pink duet on Monday, Twitter“Would you like to see me and a special guest sing one of our favorite Christmas songs? Come sing with us !!!! #DisneyHolidaySingalong” along with a preview of the show.

The “What About Us” singer is one of many celebrities participating in the special TV show. Other performers include Julian Hough And the Derek Hogg, BTS, Katy Perry And the Adam Lambert. The show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

While Willow seems to be stalking her mother with her sweet voice, the musician’s son, Jameson, follows his father. Carrie HartAthletic footsteps.

Earlier this month, Hart shared a video of the 3-year-old couple on their first motorbike.

“What an epic day with my family,” the former professional motocross competitor, 45, wrote via Instagram on Sunday 29 November, along with pictures of his son riding a bike. “Day one Jamo was on a motorcycle, and he killed him! I was shocked by how well he did on his first day, and how he progressed from start to finish.”

Willow has also participated in the outdoor fun, “Ripping up her 65-year-old,” according to her proud father.

“I think it is time to build the right path for them. It will be a fun winter !!!!!” he added.

Pink got married to Hart in 2006 and co-spouses Willo and Jameson.

Disney Singalong Holiday It airs on ABC on Monday, November 30 at 8 PM ET.

