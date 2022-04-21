Pietro’s lawyer is in Spain for the Pollo Carvajal – Courts – Justice . copy

The defense team made up of Senator and presidential candidate Gustavo Pietro Origo traveled to Spain for the hearing at which Hugo Armando ‘El Polo’ Carvajal, a retired Chavista general who made allegations about the alleged financing, will be heard. From Venezuela to previous campaigns.

In October last year, Petro himself asked the Supreme Court to open an investigation to clarify the truth or incorrectness of the data.

From Petro’s current campaign, they indicated that the candidate would not attend the procedure but would be attentive to the hearing, which a representative of his defense team would attend.

Judge Cristina Lumpana will hear from Carvajal, who in October last year revealed transcripts that the Venezuelan regime had funded previous Petro campaigns. and other politicians from the region.

According to this account, the Chaveza regime supposedly financed the world’s leftist politicians for at least 15 years.

“When I was director of military intelligence and counterintelligence in Venezuela, I received a large number of reports indicating that this international financing was taking place. Concrete examples: Nestor Kirchner in Argentina, Evo Morales in Bolivia, Lula da Silva in Brazil, Fernando Lugo in Paraguay, Ollanta Humala in Peru, Zelaya in Honduras, Gustavo Petro in Colombia, the Five Star movement in Italy and Podemos in Spain are all listed as recipients of funds sent by the Venezuelan government.” .

In the investigation, this statement will not only be necessary, but also the evidence that ex-military personnel can provide. to support their claims.

Carvajal was head of the Venezuelan Military Counterintelligence Directorate for eight years, in the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro.

In 2019, he was arrested in Madrid for entering Spanish territory with a false passport, but was released when the Spanish National Court refused to extradite him, considering that the United States was demanding him for “political motives”.

He was released and restored in Madrid in September 2021, where he is currently and where he has offered to testify before the authorities of that country.

